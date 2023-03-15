Ghanaian musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has left social media users with her stunning looks

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The award-winning gospel singer is one of the most fashionable female artists in the entertainment industry

Diana Asamoah has gone viral with her long floor-sweeping dress with a veil for her beautiful photoshoot

Ghanaian musician Diana Asamoah has caused a stir with gorgeous looks. The award-winning artist wore a white deep-plunge neckline dress with a cape.

The stylish floor-sweeping cape was designed with glittering gold embellishment, making her stand out among other veils.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah slays in flawless makeup. Source: @zionfelix @dianaasamoah_official

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Diana Asamoah wore a beautiful turquoise turban headwrap to match her look. She looked gorgeous in gold drop earrings for this look.

The gospel singer wore heavy makeup, well-defined brows and pink lipstick to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix's Instagram video

Watch the video of Evangelist Diana Asamoah looking splendid in a white dress below;

@dimple_dorrent

Her stylist is really doing a great job

@lydiaafrifa_

Sorry mommy Diana I nearly said to myself, na cartoon b3n niAwurade

@ursulabby

She doesn't see her lifestyle as a sin ..but she will chastise other pastor's offences

@ambitious_worldbeauty

We will neva stop loving this woman daaaa

@raheem_4ever

Her gap teeth are gaping

@sabina.brown.311

If she gets wedding, I think she goes do am ooo

@asaaddressup

This is Diamond Asamoah Gyan

@amah_goldd

This song is timeless..very beautiful

the_realhammonds

She's very beautiful. Her voice still has that inspiration

@serwaaakwei

Happy marriage to her

Diana Asamoah slays in a blue African print dress

The gospel singer stepped out in a fashionable African print dress and stylish blue headscarf. Diana Asamoah looked flawless in heavy makeup and gold drop earrings.

Diana Asamoah Looks Unrecognisable As She Slayed In a Glittering Gown Made With Glass And Heavy Makeup

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian gospel diva Diana Asamoah who has captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts with her latest photos.

At the recently concluded Abba Father performance, the outspoken and influential minister of God was the centre of attention.

Diana Asamoah used a group of outstanding male fashion designers and makeup artists as part of her glam for the stunning appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh