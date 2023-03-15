Ghanaian Gospel Musician Diana Asamoah Looks Heavenly In White Gown And White Long Stylish Veil
Ghanaian musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has left social media users with her stunning looks
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
- The award-winning gospel singer is one of the most fashionable female artists in the entertainment industry
- Diana Asamoah has gone viral with her long floor-sweeping dress with a veil for her beautiful photoshoot
Ghanaian musician Diana Asamoah has caused a stir with gorgeous looks. The award-winning artist wore a white deep-plunge neckline dress with a cape.
The stylish floor-sweeping cape was designed with glittering gold embellishment, making her stand out among other veils.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Diana Asamoah wore a beautiful turquoise turban headwrap to match her look. She looked gorgeous in gold drop earrings for this look.
The gospel singer wore heavy makeup, well-defined brows and pink lipstick to complete her look.
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix's Instagram video
Watch the video of Evangelist Diana Asamoah looking splendid in a white dress below;
@dimple_dorrent
Her stylist is really doing a great job
@lydiaafrifa_
Sorry mommy Diana I nearly said to myself, na cartoon b3n niAwurade
@ursulabby
She doesn't see her lifestyle as a sin ..but she will chastise other pastor's offences
@ambitious_worldbeauty
We will neva stop loving this woman daaaa
@raheem_4ever
Her gap teeth are gaping
@sabina.brown.311
If she gets wedding, I think she goes do am ooo
@asaaddressup
This is Diamond Asamoah Gyan
@amah_goldd
This song is timeless..very beautiful
the_realhammonds
She's very beautiful. Her voice still has that inspiration
@serwaaakwei
Happy marriage to her
Diana Asamoah slays in a blue African print dress
The gospel singer stepped out in a fashionable African print dress and stylish blue headscarf. Diana Asamoah looked flawless in heavy makeup and gold drop earrings.
Diana Asamoah Looks Unrecognisable As She Slayed In a Glittering Gown Made With Glass And Heavy Makeup
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian gospel diva Diana Asamoah who has captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts with her latest photos.
At the recently concluded Abba Father performance, the outspoken and influential minister of God was the centre of attention.
Diana Asamoah used a group of outstanding male fashion designers and makeup artists as part of her glam for the stunning appearance.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh