Ghanaian TikTok sensation Felicia Osei is on the quest to become a top-style influencer

The curvy content creator and radio personality has gone viral with her latest impeccable African print dresses

Felicia Osei has joined female celebrities like Priscilla Opoku Agyeman slaying in alluring short hairstyles

Ghanaian TikTok star Felicia Osei has won over social media users with her exquisite fashion sense.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology student flaunted her curves in an African print dress.

The Onua FM presenter looked breathtaking in a lustrous short hairstyle that matched every look.

Radio personality and TikTok star Felicia Osei looks unrecognisable in these photos. source: Osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Felicia Osei wore a simple stud earring, necklace and a gold wristwatch to compliment her look.

She rocked sleek high heels in a viral video while showing impeccable dance moves.

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's Instagram post

becky__fitness

The dress is and you look amazing

iamqueenadel

They will come and say is not good to be dancing like this ❤️❤️

godsbabygal89

Please we like the old Felicia ....girl you have really improved

nana_yaw_kankam

For the dance is a no but the dress is beautiful

wesleykessegh

You look fly

bannelkka

ur smile alone motivates me day in day out big ups #Feli✌

afia_asabea7

Eeiii holy Angel . Hherr you are looking gorgeous in this grand style

TikTok star Felicia Osei rocks an African print two-piece outfit

The media personality, with an infectious smile, Felicia Osei looked splendid in a black turtleneck camisole and African print jacket and short skirt.

Felicia Osei styled her short hairstyle differently and wore black high heels for this look.

Felicia Osei: 5 Times Tik Tok Star And Radio Presenter Slayed Confidently In Stunning Styles

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, a Ghanaian TikToker, who has resumed her radio hosting duties on Onua radio, a division of Media General, wearing stunning clothes.

Her hard work has paid off. The outspoken personality became well-known by creating exciting content for the TikTok app.

Felicia Osei has become a celebrity muse for various fashion brands by modelling in impeccable outfits to star-studded events and television interviews.

Source: YEN.com.gh