Ghanaian female musician Sista Afia is one of the best-dressed guests on the United Showbiz show in March 2023

The 30-year-old style influencer looked flamboyant in a perfect ruched outfit that has become the talk of the town.

Nana Ama McBrown's replacement, MzGee, continues to trend after every episode with her insightful views on viral entertainment topics.

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia famed for her song with dancehall musician Shatta Wale titled Jeje, was a guest on the popular entertainment show United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.

The 30-year-old hitmaker looked impeccable in a lace and African print dress which seemed to be in a bid to continue promoting Ghana's heritage in this independence month.

Sista Afia looking classy in a gorgeous dress. Sources: @utvghana @sista.afia

Source: Instagram

The talented musician with a voluptuous figure wore a skintight white lace dress embellished with colourful African print fabric.

She glowed in a curly hairstyle and flawless makeup for the popular Saturday night entertainment show. The style influencer wore beautiful earrings and bangles to complete her look.

The show's new host, MzGee, looked ethereal, dazzling like a queen mother in a colourful kente wrap and gold accessories.

Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's look:

nyonyoyayra

Sista Afia is looking sweet ooo wow... what a beauty!

appiah813

Waooo, Nice Dress

efya_kordie

@sista.afia wo ho twa s3 wanzam fuo sikan❤️

details_by_serwaa

I love your outfit @sista.afia

margaritayaayaaassaw

I fancy your dress @sista Afia❤️

dorincialyebaoh

In fact, you are looking beautiful

nanaquarhblinkd

Pretty❤️❤️ I want to see sis Afia and Afia odo together on the show

beatriceabraham690

Woooow looks beautiful, sister afia

Source: YEN.com.gh