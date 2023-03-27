Sista Afia Impresses United Showbiz Fans As She Shows Skin In A Ruched White Lace And African Print Dress
- Ghanaian female musician Sista Afia is one of the best-dressed guests on the United Showbiz show in March 2023
- The 30-year-old style influencer looked flamboyant in a perfect ruched outfit that has become the talk of the town.
- Nana Ama McBrown's replacement, MzGee, continues to trend after every episode with her insightful views on viral entertainment topics.
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian musician Sista Afia famed for her song with dancehall musician Shatta Wale titled Jeje, was a guest on the popular entertainment show United Showbiz hosted by MzGee.
The 30-year-old hitmaker looked impeccable in a lace and African print dress which seemed to be in a bid to continue promoting Ghana's heritage in this independence month.
The talented musician with a voluptuous figure wore a skintight white lace dress embellished with colourful African print fabric.
She glowed in a curly hairstyle and flawless makeup for the popular Saturday night entertainment show. The style influencer wore beautiful earrings and bangles to complete her look.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
The show's new host, MzGee, looked ethereal, dazzling like a queen mother in a colourful kente wrap and gold accessories.
Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia's look:
nyonyoyayra
Sista Afia is looking sweet ooo wow... what a beauty!
appiah813
Waooo, Nice Dress
efya_kordie
@sista.afia wo ho twa s3 wanzam fuo sikan❤️
details_by_serwaa
I love your outfit @sista.afia
margaritayaayaaassaw
I fancy your dress @sista Afia❤️
dorincialyebaoh
In fact, you are looking beautiful
nanaquarhblinkd
Pretty❤️❤️ I want to see sis Afia and Afia odo together on the show
beatriceabraham690
Woooow looks beautiful, sister afia
nyonyoyayra
Sista Afia is looking sweet ooowow... what a beauty!
Sista Afia: Ghanaian Musician Is Serving Us Gothic Vibes With Black Shimmering Gown
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Sista Afia who celebrated her birthday on November 8 with some stunning photos.
The curvy female star gave off mermaid vibes while wearing a stunning black gown. She used sparkling silver jewellery to enhance her appearance. The corseted dress displayed her well-known contours.
The style icon complimented her good looks with thick makeup, matching hand gloves, and long, curly hair.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh