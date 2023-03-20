Ghanaian actress and Onua TV Presenter Nana Ama McBrown is one of the top female celebrities with a beautiful collection of designer bags

The award-winning Kumawood actress and former host of United Showbiz never disappoints with her looks at star-studded events

The 45-year-old JHS graduate continues to impress her social media followers with her customised dresses

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown is one of the celebrated female personalities with a high fashion sense.

Ghanaian actress and Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown slays in stylish dresses. Source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares ten photos of Nana Ama McBrown rocking expensive bags

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Nana Ama McBrown slays in a shiny purple dress

The style influencer wore a glittering purple dress for a birthday party. She styled her look with gold accessories and a black clutch bag.

2. Nana Ama McBrown looks radiant in a white dress

Nana Ama McBrown attended a thanksgiving service organised by Dr Osei Kwame Despite and East Legon Executive Men's Club.

She turned heads in a white corseted dress and matching white scarf for the star-studded event.

3. Nana Ama McBrown looks gorgeous in a coloured hairstyle

The former United Showbiz host stole the spotlight at UTV's day with the stars show in a long-sleeved lace outfit. She styled her look with a designer bag and shoes for the live program.

4. Nana Ama McBrown dazzles in a red dress

For this photoshoot, the 45-year-old looked effortlessly chic in a red corseted kente dress and beautiful red earrings.

5. Nana Ama McBrown looks regal in a blue dress

The media personality dressed casually in a stylish blue dress, wearing a charming hairstyle and flawless makeup.

6. Nana Ama McBrown shows off her Chanel bag

The style icon looked ravishing in a pink kimono dress and blue trousers. She showed off her expensive Chanel bag and purple high heels.

7. Nana Ama McBrown looks magnificent in a floral dress

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown slayed in a beautiful short-sleeve dress and long lustrous hairstyle.

8. Nana Ama McBrown turns heads in a white suit

The talented Ghanaian actress looked fabulous in a white long-sleeve jacket and trousers. She completed her look with gold accessories and a designer bag.

9. Nana Ama McBrown poses with her lovely daughter

The proud mother looked incredible in a white lace ensemble while her daughter slayed in a floral dress for their day out.

10. Nana Ama McBrown goes viral with her lace jumpsuit

The 45-year-old nearly broke the internet with her turtleneck jumpsuit, coloured hairstyle and elegant bag.

5 Times Nana Ama McBrown Wore Coloured Hairstyles You Can Repeat For Birthday Shoots

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Ama McBrown's lack of hesitation at trying new looks or hairstyles.

The mother-of-one rocked different coloured hairstyles that matched her effortlessly chic looks.

The hairdo of the 45-year-old television beauty has sent her social media fans reeling over her stunning looks and complementary news-making hairstyles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh