Ghanaian bride and military officer Captain Telfer made such a beautiful bride on her wedding day

The energetic and gorgeous bride wore bespoke outfits that matched her charming makeup and hairstyle

Captain Telfer and her handsome-looking groom have gone viral with their impeccable dance wedding videos

A beautiful Ghanaian couple, both military officers, walked down the aisle in February 2023. The gorgeous bride, Captain Tracey Telfer, looked elegant in her custom-made wedding outfits.

Ghanaian bride Tracey shows off her no-makeup face

The energetic bride looked splendid before and after the makeup session. She wore a sleeveless white gown styled with a beautiful jewellery set.

Ghanaian bride Tracey slays in a sleeveless corseted kente gown

The happy bride and her pretty bridesmaids turned heads in their exquisite kente gowns. The bride looked fabulous in her alluring hairstyle as she gifts guests presents during the traditional wedding.

The beautiful couple shows off their dance moves

The groom Captain Gaisie and his beautiful bride, Captain Telfer, looked stunning together in fabulous outfits.

The bride flaunted her legs in a short lace dress and sleek sandals for the wedding reception. The groom looked dapper in a dashing suit for the lovely event.

The Ghanaian couple looks adorable together

The perfect couple couldn't let go of each other during the white wedding reception party.

Some social media users have commented on the post by the master of ceremonies;

@dave_lamptey

Chale, I just saw myself in captain o. Na so I go Dey lift my head to sing to my wife?

@mamegodsays

They are a beautiful and lovely couple. May the Lord bless and protect your union, Alphie and Tracey.

@edea4_

Love is looking down on him. Literally.

@five5_plus

The way she grabbed his head

@selique_

Congrats to Tracy ❤️❤️

@patdoe49

This is beautiful ❤️❤️ I bless your union in Jesus might name, Amen and Amen ❤️❤️❤️

@calibre_live

Congratulations, hun. This is beautiful

@ua_theunicorn

congratulations, girlfriend T you gorgeous! May God bless your union

