Nigerian actress Ini Edo has posted beautiful photos of her beautiful daughter as she turns a year older on March 15, 2023

The style influencers, a mother-and-daughter duo, wore fashionable ensembles for the awesome photoshoot

The 40-year-old beauty entrepreneur looked fantastic in an attractive hairstyle and flawless makeup for the shoot.

Award-winning Nigerian actress Ini Edo has shared the first photos of her gorgeous daughter to celebrate her second birthday, which fell on March 15, 2023.

The style icon and her daughter, Baby Light, wore matching see-through red outfits for the stunning photoshoot.

Baby Light looked fabulous in an African braids hairstyle styled with silver hair accessories as her mother donned an expensive frontal lace hairstyle.

Ini Edo looked flawless in sleek makeup while slaying in beautiful earrings that some Ghanaian brides can repeat for their wedding.

The proud mother shared the photo on Instagram with this caption;

Baby LIGHT IS 2 ♥️ On the 15th of March 2021, God blessed me with the Greatest Gift and my biggest heart desire. A Shining LIGHT and the most precious, adorable little girl.

I never knew how much my life would change and how much comfort and Joy a human could bring... My smart and loving Princess, I love you more than life itself.. You are a Light to us and to your generation.

As you turn 2, I re dedicate you to the God that Gave you to me. The One who never sleeps nor slumber... HE is doing an excellent Job at taking care of us... Grow in wisdom and abundance of Grace my little Angel. Mummy loves you too much......

In another breathtaking photoshoot, the mother-and-daughter duo looked sporty in stylish outfits. Baby Light dazzled in a pleated top, matching shorts, and pink designer boots.

The celebrated Nigerian actress glowed in a button-down top, short formfitting skirt, and colourful high heels.

Some social media users have commented on Ini Edo's post;

lindaosifo

Happy Birthday, princess Light.. May God continue to shine your light on the world.

iahmarieh

am i the only one who didn't know Ini had a baby?? Happy birthday to the Princess.

thin_thonia

I remember when a rumour came then that Ini was pregnant but then everyone said it was a lie,

iamamamcbrown

God is ❤️❤️❤️ #BRIMM

nancyisimeofficial

Happy Birthday, baby light❤️

chiomachiokwa

You Dey wish ur pikin happy birthday dey cover her face na wa

chidimokeme

Happy Birthday Princess. Thank you For The Light You Bring, LIGHT.

official_mercyeke

Happy birthday, princess we love you

