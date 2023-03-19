Ghanaian bride Ruby and her beautiful identical twin sister have gone viral with their breathtaking outfits

The gorgeous sister wore matching corseted kente gowns and charming hairstyles for the lavish wedding

The handsome-looking groom and the bride showed off their impressive dance moves as the bridesmaids cheered them on

A dazzling Ghanaian bride and her twin have become the talk of the town with their customized wedding outfits.

Ghanaian bride Ruby looks stunning in a see-through bridal robe

The beautiful Ghanaian bride looked gorgeous in a spaghetti-strap bridal robe. She flaunted her cleavage in the lace outfit while showing off her dance moves.

The lovely twin sister turn heads in corseted kente gowns

The identical twins wore ravishing kente gowns for the traditional wedding. The bride looked breathtaking in a red beaded dress, while her sister opted for a gold dress and simple hairstyle.

The stunning sisters looked awesome in stylish green outfits

The happy bride changed into a formfitting dress and fashionable turban style for the traditional wedding reception.

The handsome groom looked dapper in an agbada while throwing cash on his glowing bride. The bride's twin sister wore a lace outfit and matching turban as she stood behind her sister on the dance floor.

Ghanaian bride Ruby looks exquisite in her white gown

The dashing bride wore a customized white dress with a long train and detachable skirt. She looked elegant in a frontal bun hairstyle and flawless makeup for the white wedding.

The twins and their lovely mother

The mother of the stunning twins looked regal in a stylish lace gown and matching headpiece for the white wedding.

The adorable couple shows off her impeccable dance moves

The beautiful couple looked stunning together on the dance floor. The groom wore a white shirt and black trousers.

