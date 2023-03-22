Ghanaian male designer Eliken Kumordzie has commented on John Dumelo's latest Instagram video

In the trending video, the Ghanaian actor and politician looked dapper in a two-piece outfit and black shoes

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Majia Michel, celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah and others have reacted to the post

Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem, The Tailor, real name Elikem Kumordzie, called Ghanaian politician and actor John Dumelo to pay attention to his looks.

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo and Elikem The Tailor look dapper in two-piece outfits. Source: @elikemthetailor

In an Instagram video, the father of two, John Dumelo, looked dapper in a two-piece matching set and black shoes.

Fashion police, Elikem The Tailor, who has an eye for details, noticed the missing shirt button and alerted the award-winning actor to get it fixed.

Some social media users have commented on Elikem Kumordzie's post;

majidmichelmm

Ah, @johndumelo1, go back and button up. The tailor is watching.

johndumelo1

Yes, I missed a button.

juvyboy_

@elikemkumordzie, you're spot on!!!. I think @johndumelo1 needs to go back & button the missing one key button... Run fast abeg Mr Aspiring MP

nhlamu_dee

The point remains he missed a button…. It's the truth. He missed it.

derry_onpoint

..:. Hon . John didn’t use the mirror … please let’s fix it back .. @elikemkumordzie eagle eye ️

queen_mcli00

That's childish; why can you not send him a private message? You want to shame him, which is not good.

_kasdesigns

Excuse me, but I must say that I find your behaviour rude and lacking in decorum. Can you remind me of your age? Because the way you constantly act as if you have no intelligence is somewhat concerning. It's not appropriate to belittle others just to gain attention. As for myself, I am a successful fashion designer who doesn't need to undermine others to succeed.

Ghanaian Designer Elikem Trolls Sarkodie Over His Fashion Style

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Elikem The Tailor, a fashion designer and former Big Brother Africa housemate, who criticized the celebrated musician Sarkodie for inappropriate clothing.

The official music video for the song Countryside, a collaboration between the BET winner and the up-and-coming musician Black Sherif, was being shot on location.

Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie, wore identically tailored trousers and a short-sleeved buttoned shirt.

