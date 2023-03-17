Award-winning Ghanaian musician Camidoh is among the fashionable male celebrities in the Entertainment industry

The 29-year-old has a signature coloured hairstyle which he styles differently to match all his looks

The University of Professional Studies graduate has a collection of stylish jackets, as seen on his social media pages

Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has shared a photo of himself and musician Camidoh in the colourful on-hand tops.

Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, popularly called Camidoh, wore a white one-hand top and black tailor-to-fit trousers.

Ghanaian musician Camidoh looks classy in her coloured hairstyle. Source: @camidoh

The sugarcane hitmaker styled his look with a fashionable green jacket while posing for the cameras.

The 29-year-old is famous among fashion lovers for his stunning hairstyles. The fashionista wore trendy black boots to complete his look for this photoshoot.

Charlie Dior looked fabulous in an orange one-hand top and suit. The style influencer rocked a black Balenciaga sunglass while showing off an expensive Louis Vuitton clutch purse.

Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah and other social media users have commented on Charlie Dior's Instagram post;

ameyaw112

I am voting for Camidoh today. The jacket is

flashmeconsobaby

He did it in a guy way. You slay it in a lady way. You guys look we are buying this look.

mr_pessewa_n_sons

I'll give it to Camidoh just because it's white, and he nailed it

beatlanez_

Camidoh's new to this game, but he didn't come to play; oh no, he came to slay and that he did!

collinstyels

If you know, you will know who rocked it! Charlie did. Come across posh, classy, n expensive.

mjthecomedian

Lemme vote camidoh . Jacket

yes_on_mii

YASSSS Both of you get DOLLARSSS

richmondasamoah4667

You both nailed it, but I am going for Camidoh this time…. we're buying these looks

