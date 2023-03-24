Fashionista, Osebo The Zaraman has been engaged in a fashion contest with spiritual leader Ajagurajah on social media for the past few days

Amidst their hilarious and friendly contest, Osebo has dropped another massive fashion statement which has got many folks laughing

The fashion icon dressed like a Pharoh from Egypt, which stunned many folks and got them laugh

Fashionista Osebo The Zaraman has once again dropped jaws with his bold fashion choices, this time channelling his inner Pharaoh from ancient Egypt.

Photo Source: Osebothezaraman

Source: Facebook

The social media sensation and fashion icon has been engaged in a friendly fashion contest with spiritual leader Ajagurajah for the past few days, and his latest outfit has got many folks in stitches.

Osebo, known for his unique and eclectic fashion sense, posted a picture on his Instagram page dressed in a white robe adorned with a kente cloth and a matching headpiece. He held a long staff, completing the Pharaoh-inspired outfit.

Many of his followers were quick to comment on the post, with some commending his creativity and others finding his outfit hilarious.

The fashion contest between Osebo and Ajagurajah has been a source of entertainment for many on social media, with the two personalities showcasing their unique fashion choices. From bold prints to vibrant colours, both fashion enthusiasts have been pushing the boundaries of fashion and entertaining their followers.

Osebo's latest fashion release sparks reactionsa

She loves stonebwoyb wrote:

I have even given up mpo

ikeekowson commented:

Ajajuraja I beg give up , pree pree preeeee beef over

holygomash wrote:

Ghana pharaoh

amoahstephanie7gmail.com1 said:

Pharaoh of our time Osebo the Zara man

nana_yaw_agyemany wrote:

This one de3 I draw the battle line my dad bishop Asiamah must accept defect

Osebo Vs Ajagurajah: Popular Fashionista Flaunts Mansion And Cars, Taunts Spiritual Leader In Video

In a related story, fashionista Osebo and spiritual leader Ajagurajah, for the past few days, have engaged in a hilarious, lighthearted fashion contest on social media.

Osebo, in a new video he shared on his Facebook page, jovially flaunted his mansion and cars and poked fun at Ajagurajah.

Their beef has put smiles on people's faces as they laugh at their antics and hilarious remarks.

Source: YEN.com.gh