Spiritual leader Ajagurajah has hilariously challenged record-breaking Nigerian chef Hilda Baci once again, saying he will cook for two weeks straight

Earlier, the spiritualist said he would cook for one week to outdo Hilda's record but has now updated it to two weeks

Hilda Baci has been in the trends for days after breaking the world record for the longest cook time, cooking for over 90 hours

Popular spiritual leader Ajagurajah has once again challenged record-breaking Nigerian chef Hilda Baci. In the comment section of an Instagram post by YEN.com.gh, Ajagurajah bragged that he will cook for two whole weeks straight and surpass Baci's recent accomplishment.

Hilda Baci has been making headlines for breaking the world record for the longest cooking time. She cooked for over 90 hours, beating the previous record held by Indian chef Lata Tondon.

But Ajagurajah is not one to shy away from a challenge. Initially, he said he would cook for one week to outdo Baci's record, but now he's upped the stakes by extending it to two weeks.

Ajagurajah's challenge sparks reactions on social media

The spiritualist's comments sparked funny reactions on social media, with many people doubting his ability to achieve the incredible feat.

mp.9524 said:

Osofo we beg you waaa. Ghanaians love you so much. Don't do this to us

blinkzbrown_6000 wrote:

This man can do two weeks

charwetey.bernice commented:

This man thinks it's an insult record breaker we talking about we all knw u can break an insult record,but don't try cooking..

sugar_kwame23 reacted:

Osofo will do aaa and faint.. lass lass they’ll say God call am

ohemaa_baakope1 said:

Eny3 chopbar nyonko ne chef o

