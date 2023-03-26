Yolo Star Aaron Adatsi's Baby Mama Flaunts Cleavage In A Short Yellow Corseted Dress To Celebrate Her Birthday
- Ghanaian model and Aaron Adatsi's baby mama Eyram has got social media users after her birthday photos were shared online
- The fashion and beauty influencer looked spectacular in a yellow dress and expensive high heels
- The curvy star Eyram rose to fame after modelling for top and rising fashion brands that specialise in African prints
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian influencer Eyram has released smoking hot photos to celebrate her birthday. The fashion and beauty influencer looked stunning corseted dress for her birthday.
The famous model, who has been rocking yellow-themed outfits this month of March, got the attention of Ghanaian actresses like Fella Makafui and Victoria Lebene to comment on her birthday photos.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Eyram looked unrecognisable in a short-coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup for the photoshoot.
Some social media users have commented on Eyram's birthday photos;
eli_kharis
Happyyyyyy birthday Queen @_its_eyramgh Keep shining ✨
deborahoduro
Happy birthday darling
albbyminaj
Happy birthday sweetheart ❤️ pls the outfit
adwoa_christabel
that's my favourite right there
pretty_candy_darlyn
Happy birthday my role model. May God bless you soo much
_chxddy
See beauty Ewurade. Happy birthday No. 1 influencer
ansah822
Glowing every day ❤️. Have a great day. I love you
_afia_ansah
Happy birthday twinnies ..have a great one
_hajiarahmatu
Have a blessed birthday Madame ❤️
arnymoni
happppppppy birthday bossu .. enjoy
adaawacherry
Happy birthday cheers to more money
Eyram looks elegant in a yellow top and black jeans
The style influencer looked impeccable in a yellow top with a round neckline and black jeans as she showed off her Louis Vuitton bag. She looked effortlessly chic in a black bob hairstyle and sleek makeup.
Yolo Star Aaron Adatsi's Baby Mama Poses With GH₵ 39 750 Balenciaga Bag And Other Designer Bags In New Photos
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the baby mama of Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi's child, who is a rising Instagram style influencer.
Eyram has modelled for renowned fashion houses and companies, showing off her curvaceous form in skintight outfits.
The mother of one owns an astounding assortment of pricey handbags from luxury manufacturers like Balenciaga, Gucci, and others.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh