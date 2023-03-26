Ghanaian model and Aaron Adatsi's baby mama Eyram has got social media users after her birthday photos were shared online

The fashion and beauty influencer looked spectacular in a yellow dress and expensive high heels

The curvy star Eyram rose to fame after modelling for top and rising fashion brands that specialise in African prints

Ghanaian influencer Eyram has released smoking hot photos to celebrate her birthday. The fashion and beauty influencer looked stunning corseted dress for her birthday.

The famous model, who has been rocking yellow-themed outfits this month of March, got the attention of Ghanaian actresses like Fella Makafui and Victoria Lebene to comment on her birthday photos.

Eyram looked unrecognisable in a short-coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup for the photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Eyram's birthday photos;

eli_kharis

Happyyyyyy birthday Queen @_its_eyramgh Keep shining ✨

deborahoduro

Happy birthday darling

albbyminaj

Happy birthday sweetheart ❤️ pls the outfit

adwoa_christabel

that's my favourite right there

pretty_candy_darlyn

Happy birthday my role model. May God bless you soo much

_chxddy

See beauty Ewurade. Happy birthday No. 1 influencer

ansah822

Glowing every day ❤️. Have a great day. I love you

_afia_ansah

Happy birthday twinnies ..have a great one

_hajiarahmatu

Have a blessed birthday Madame ❤️

arnymoni

happppppppy birthday bossu .. enjoy

adaawacherry

Happy birthday cheers to more money

Eyram looks elegant in a yellow top and black jeans

The style influencer looked impeccable in a yellow top with a round neckline and black jeans as she showed off her Louis Vuitton bag. She looked effortlessly chic in a black bob hairstyle and sleek makeup.

