Ghanaian bride Ama wore elegant outfits for her luxurious wedding that has gone viral on social media

The melanin bride flaunted her smooth skin in all her outstanding wedding outfits styled with designer shoes

The pretty bridesmaids looked ethereal in fashionable matching outfits for the traditional wedding

Ghanaian bride Ama looks elegant in stylish outfits for her multi-day wedding celebration. She rocked a natural hairstyle with a beautiful hairband for the traditional ceremony and white wedding.

Ghanaian bride Ama slays in a kente gown. source: @yhawfocus

The gorgeous melanin bride wore an off-shoulder beaded kente gown for her traditional wedding. She wore a charming hairstyle with a beautiful hair accessory that made her glow.

The groom looks regal in a kente wrap.

The good-looking groom wore a kente wrap and elegant native sandals. He wore a gold necklace, rings and bracelets for the fantastic event.

Ghanaian bride Ama looks impeccable in a white backless outfit

The fashionable melanin bride looked ravishing in a sleeveless backless white lace gown for the traditional wedding reception party.

She wore subtle makeup and maintained her beautiful hairstyle while showing off her dance moves.

The groom, Eugene, donned a two-piece kaftan outfit and black sunglasses for the memorable event.

Ghanaian bride Ama slays in a Christian Louboutin pumps

Ghanaian bride Ama is one of the fashionable brides who know trendy shoes and how to make a bold statement. She looked stunning in a white outfit, and Christian Louboutin pumps for the white wedding pre-shoot.

Ghanaian bride Ama shows skin in a gold lace gown

The beautiful bride Ama and her gorgeous bridesmaids wore spaghetti strap gowns for the reception party. The bride looked enchanting in a gold hair accessory that matched her sassy look.

Ghanaian Bride Looks Fabulous In A Corseted Kente Gown With Sleeve Uniquely Designed Like A Chandelier

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Willet and her young-looking husband with a high fashion sense.

Before the conventional wedding this past weekend, the young bride gained notoriety for her African print dress and headpiece.

The tall and dashing groom wore a custom-made kaftan and agbada during the lovely event over the weekend.

