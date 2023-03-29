Ghanaian Melanin Bride Dazzles In A White Backless Gown And Thigh-High Cutout Gold Lace Gown For Her Wedding
- Ghanaian bride Ama wore elegant outfits for her luxurious wedding that has gone viral on social media
- The melanin bride flaunted her smooth skin in all her outstanding wedding outfits styled with designer shoes
- The pretty bridesmaids looked ethereal in fashionable matching outfits for the traditional wedding
Ghanaian bride Ama looks elegant in stylish outfits for her multi-day wedding celebration. She rocked a natural hairstyle with a beautiful hairband for the traditional ceremony and white wedding.
The gorgeous melanin bride wore an off-shoulder beaded kente gown for her traditional wedding. She wore a charming hairstyle with a beautiful hair accessory that made her glow.
The groom looks regal in a kente wrap.
The good-looking groom wore a kente wrap and elegant native sandals. He wore a gold necklace, rings and bracelets for the fantastic event.
Ghanaian bride Ama looks impeccable in a white backless outfit
The fashionable melanin bride looked ravishing in a sleeveless backless white lace gown for the traditional wedding reception party.
She wore subtle makeup and maintained her beautiful hairstyle while showing off her dance moves.
The groom, Eugene, donned a two-piece kaftan outfit and black sunglasses for the memorable event.
Ghanaian bride Ama slays in a Christian Louboutin pumps
Ghanaian bride Ama is one of the fashionable brides who know trendy shoes and how to make a bold statement. She looked stunning in a white outfit, and Christian Louboutin pumps for the white wedding pre-shoot.
Ghanaian bride Ama shows skin in a gold lace gown
The beautiful bride Ama and her gorgeous bridesmaids wore spaghetti strap gowns for the reception party. The bride looked enchanting in a gold hair accessory that matched her sassy look.
