Ghanaian Melanin Bride Dazzles In A White Backless Gown And Thigh-High Cutout Gold Lace Gown For Her Wedding
by  Portia Arthur
  • Ghanaian bride Ama wore elegant outfits for her luxurious wedding that has gone viral on social media
  • The melanin bride flaunted her smooth skin in all her outstanding wedding outfits styled with designer shoes
  • The pretty bridesmaids looked ethereal in fashionable matching outfits for the traditional wedding

Ghanaian bride Ama looks elegant in stylish outfits for her multi-day wedding celebration. She rocked a natural hairstyle with a beautiful hairband for the traditional ceremony and white wedding.

Ghanaian bride Ama slays in a kente gown. source: @yhawfocus
Source: Instagram

The gorgeous melanin bride wore an off-shoulder beaded kente gown for her traditional wedding. She wore a charming hairstyle with a beautiful hair accessory that made her glow.

The groom looks regal in a kente wrap.

The good-looking groom wore a kente wrap and elegant native sandals. He wore a gold necklace, rings and bracelets for the fantastic event.

Ghanaian bride Ama looks impeccable in a white backless outfit

The fashionable melanin bride looked ravishing in a sleeveless backless white lace gown for the traditional wedding reception party.

She wore subtle makeup and maintained her beautiful hairstyle while showing off her dance moves.

The groom, Eugene, donned a two-piece kaftan outfit and black sunglasses for the memorable event.

Ghanaian bride Ama slays in a Christian Louboutin pumps

Ghanaian bride Ama is one of the fashionable brides who know trendy shoes and how to make a bold statement. She looked stunning in a white outfit, and Christian Louboutin pumps for the white wedding pre-shoot.

Ghanaian bride Ama shows skin in a gold lace gown

The beautiful bride Ama and her gorgeous bridesmaids wore spaghetti strap gowns for the reception party. The bride looked enchanting in a gold hair accessory that matched her sassy look.

Source: YEN.com.gh

