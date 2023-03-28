Ghanaian bride Willet is one of the fashionable brides who walked down the aisle in March 2023

The young bride went viral with her African print dress and turban before the traditional wedding over the weekend

The handsome-looking and tall groom wore tailor-made kaftan and agbada for the beautiful ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian couple, Martin and Willet, allotted a massive budget for their wedding ensembles as they introduced new trends.

The beautiful wife looked radiant in two stylish corseted kente gowns and alluring hairstyles for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian couple Martin and Willet look elegant in beautiful outfits. Sources: @fotokonceptgh @shegelabobor

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The couple slays in African print outfits for their pre-wedding shoot

The gorgeous bride wore a lace and an African print gown with a stunning turban for the pre-wedding shoot. The groom Martin Annor looked classy in a white tailored long-sleeve shirt and African print trousers styled with black shoes.

The bride rocks a sleeveless bridal robe

The stylish bride looked splendid in a pink sleeveless bridal robe for her makeup session and hair styling. The fashionista looked exquisite in her short formfitting outfit while posing for the video shoot.

The bride looks elegant in her first kente dress

The glowing bride wore a unique corseted kente gown with a sculptured sleeve. The talented designer Stunz Atelier used shiny pink beads to create a beautiful pattern at the waistline. The gorgeous bride wore elegant earrings that matched perfectly with her kente colours.

The couple's second look for the reception party

The adorable couple wore beautiful outfits for the reception party. The lovely bride slayed in a stylish corseted kente gown, and the groom looked dashing in an agbada.

Ghanaian couple Willet and Martin look stunning in their white wedding outfits

The gorgeous bride wore a glittering ball gown while the groom looked dashing in a white tuxedo for the white wedding.

Ghanaian Bride Who Works At Facebook Receives GH¢72000 Cartier Wristwatch From Her Nigerian Husband

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian bride Akosua Kiki Brobbey who received a pricey Cartier timepiece from her Nigerian husband as one of her wedding gifts.

The elegant bride, who resides in the United States of America, looked regal at her traditional wedding in a shimmering corseted kente gown.

The beautiful bride and her handsome groom dazzled the wedding guests with dance moves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh