Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene is one of the talented young musicians who are still experimenting with their looks

The 26-year-old is winning the attention of fashion lovers and fashionistas as he continues to invest in his looks

Ghanaian high-life star, Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly called Kuami Eugene, looked dapper in his much-awaited music video with Nigerian star boy Rotimi

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene looked impeccable in designer outfits as a guest on TV3's New Day morning show hosted by the gorgeous Berla Mundi and Roland Walker.

The award-winning musician, slaying in sleeveless designer sweater and puffer jackets, impressed his followers with his new look.

Musician Kuami Eugene looks dapper in this hairstyle.

Kuami Eugene looked dapper in a black and white sleeveless sweater paired with black designer trousers.

The Angela hitmaker accessorised his look with customised jewellery and an expensive wristwatch.

The Lynx Entertainment signee completed his look with black Versace Greca-sole sneakers, a pull-tab at the heel, front lace-up fastening, round toe and signature Greca detailing.

Kuami Eugene looks dashing in a black puff jacket and orange trousers

The rockstar was photographed in London wearing a black knitted top, orange leather trousers and a long black puff trench coat.

Kuami Eugene impressed his followers with his short hairstyle and set of earrings.

Kuami Eugene hangs out with DJ Vyrusky

The talented musician Kuami Eugene and DJ Vyrusky visited the Adesope - shopsydoo for an exclusive interview.

The 26-year-old turned heads in a colourful long-sleeve sweater, stylish blue jeans and Jordan Sneakers. He wore an orange knitted hat, black sunglasses and earrings for this look.

Musician and Disc Jockey Vyrusky wore an orange sweater, cameo and sneakers for the photoshoot.

Kuami Eugene Rocks Sweater And Jumpsuit To Welcome Romiti At the Airport For Cryptocurrency Music Video

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about music titans Kuami Eugene and Rotimi who finally met at the Kotoka International Airport on February 23, 2023, after communicating via social media.

Fashion enthusiasts were in awe of Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene's sweater and denim jumpsuit.

Rotimi, a Nigerian-American musician, appeared unassuming in white clothing as he greeted his new followers.

