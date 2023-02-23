Music giants Kuami Eugene and Rotimi finally met at the Kotoka International Airport after their conversation on social media

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene left fashion lovers awestruck with his sweater and denim jumpsuit

Nigerian-American musician Rotimi looked casual in white outfits while exchanging pleasantries with his new fans

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene looked dashing in designer outfits at the Kotoka International Airport as he waited for the arrival of an international artist who has featured on his new single titled cryptocurrency.

He wore a colourful sleeveless sweater and blue jumpsuit to welcome Romiti to Ghana.

Kuami Eugene and Rotimi look dapper in this photo. source: @ghkwaku

The Nigerian-American musician looked dapper in an-all white ensemble. He wore a white vest and matching trousers. Romiti dressed casually in white socks and slides while wearing his backpack.

Both male musicians wore expensive pieces of jewellery to compliment their looks.

The Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene, also inspired his male fans with a new deadlock hairstyle that suits his personality perfectly.

Nigerian-American musician Rotimi looks stylish in a kaftan outfit

Nigerian-American musician and actor Rotimi real name, Olurotimi Akinosho is among the fashionable men in Nigeria.

He always keeps it simple and classy whenever he steps out. The 34-year-old proud daddy wore a green tailor-made long-sleeve kaftan and matching trousers in the video below.

Rotimi maintained his signature hairstyle and earrings and other pieces of jewellery as he sang popular gospel songs.

