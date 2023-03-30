Looking good doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. There are plenty of ways to achieve a fashionable look without breaking the bank. In this article, YEN.com.gh shares tips.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Whether you're a student on a tight budget, a recent graduate looking to save money, or simply someone who wants to be stylish without overspending, we've got you covered.

Gabriella Berdugo looks elegant in these photos. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

From thrifting to DIY hacks, here are six ways to become a fashionista on a budget. So, let's get started and discover how you can elevate your fashion game without emptying your wallet.

Check out some tips below:

1. Thrifting

Some of the best fashion pieces can be found in thrift markets. In Nigeria, true bargain-hunting fashionistas know that one can get great deals on clothing items in these markets.

Popularly known as 'Okrika' clothes, these items are sold for less than you'd get at boutiques or online stores.

2. DIY hacks

Sometimes, trashing clothes because you're either bored with them, or they are old isn't always the answer.

With upcycling, you can transform an old item into a new piece with just the correct method and idea. There are many fun Do-it-yourself hacks available on the internet.

3. Sales and coupons

The emergence of e-commerce has made shopping a whole lot easier. Many shopping websites and Instagram shops often announce when itemitemitemitemitemitems arendnd also offer coupSet up sale notifications on those pieces you desire but can't reasonably afford right now to avoid overspending.

4. Declutter and sell

This is one of the easiest ways to make quick cash for new items.

Go through your closet and fish out items you no longer wear and want but that are still in good condition. Put them on sale and use the profit for new clothes.

This way, you're not investing your savings to buy new clothes.

5. Go for quality

One of the reasons people often need new clothes is that they are bored, in need of retail therapy, or their clothes are old.

If you go for good quality clothing, they will last longer and buy you enough time before your next shopping date.

6. Be confident

Above all, if you've applied all five tips above and still lack confidence in your carriage, it will all be for nothing.

Looking good has to do with more than just your clothes; your confidence also matters.

Try these tips and watch the magic happen to your savings and your wardrobe!

Elevating your style: Signs that you need to revamp your closet

At one point or the other, every person has experienced letting go of their favourite clothing for the right reasons too.

Sometimes, the clothes don't fit or reflect our current frame of mind or career changes. When this happens, it means it is time for a wardrobe change.

By shopping, one doesn't have to break the bank by stocking up on designer brands. Getting clothes that reflect your lifestyle and boost your self-esteem should be a priority. Check out some signs you need to change your wardrobe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng