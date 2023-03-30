Ghanaian singer Mzbel is one of the talented female celebrities with an unmatched fashion sense

The 43-year-old continues to dazzle in custom-made ensembles by top fashion designers such as Pascaline Edwards

The gorgeous entrepreneur is among the talented female celebrities with successful businesses in Ghana

Ghanaian singer Mzbel has shared some stunning photos on her Instagram page. Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, is one of the successful female musicians with timeless hit songs and an unmatched fashion sense.

Ghanaian musician Mzbel looks elegant in these photos. source: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

The fashionista wore a white camisole, a three-quarter sleeve shirt and matching white pants for this photoshoot.

The serial entrepreneur looked fabulous in a bouncy curly fringe hairstyle and flawless face beat. Mzbel dazzled in gold jewellery pieces and African beads to complete her look. The celebrity mother wore gold high heels while posing with an African print handmade fan.

Ghanaian singer Mzbel looks fabulous in a black-and-white outfit

Famous female musician Mzbel dressed stylishly in a polka dot long-sleeve top and flared skirt designed by Ghanaian actress Pascaline Edwards.

Ghanaian musician Mzbel looks elegant in an African print dress

Style influencer Mzbel looked regal in a criss-cross African print dress styled with a red handbag. As she stepped out, the beautiful celebrity with a high fashion sense rocked a black frontal lace hairstyle.

Some social media users have commented on MzBel's Instagram post;

abenaa.sikapa

Akua papabi

richard.beckley.735

Who born u sef my dear?. .

frema_slayqueen

A Queen in her kingdom ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

nana_yaa_ansomaa

Akua, you are beautiful

mr.adagod

My Queen My Goddess. Your peace I love

lovelady9275

Eeeeii you are too pretty

nana_yaa_ansomaa

Akua, you are beautiful

seraphine_eyram

What’s your age again maa ?❤️❤️

nanayaa__serwaah

U r beautiful

nanaadwoa6561

Beautiful

nana.bema.39

Gorgeous ❤️

Ghanaian Singer Mzbel Proves She Is A Style Icon As She Rocks Stylish Kente Jacket

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, also known as Mzbel, who astounded her followers with her sophisticated appearance at Afrochella 2022.

One of the night's best-dressed performers was the fashion influencer Mzbel who just turned 43 years in 2022.

Mzbel was ethereal in a shimmering ensemble that was accessorized with a custom-made belted kente jacket that has gained attention in the community.

Source: YEN.com.gh