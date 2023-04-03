2023 Big Brother Titans winner Makhosazane Twala was among the fashionable female celebrities in the reality show

The 25-year-old fitness model has a signature blonde hairstyle which matches all her jaw-dropping looks

Makhosazane Twala popularly called Khosi Twala, is a South African journalist and popular Instagram model

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

South African journalist and winner of the 2023 Big Brother Titans, Makhosazane Twala, popularly called Khosi Twala, impressed her fans with a stellar performance and unmatched fashion sense during the 72-day unscripted live show.

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala and Afia Schwarzenegger looking flawless in sleek makeup. Source: @khosi_twala @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

The Instagram model lived up to the expectation of fashionistas with her trending ensembles and hairstyles. Khosi Twala who placed first, won the grand prize of $100,000.

Nigerian model named Kanaga Jnr placed second while Tsatsii from South Africa took the third place.

1. Khosi Twala looks elegant in a red gown

The 25-year-old flaunted her smooth legs in a sleeveless, thigh-high dress and matching red traditional Zulu hat.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She looked classy in a long blonde hairstyle, flawless makeup, long eyelashes and well-defined eyebrows.

Khosi completed her look with a pair of red sole high heels for the photoshoot.

2. Khosi Twala looks casual in a two-piece yellow outfit

The television personality looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve top and high-waisted trousers styled with platform shoes. Her beauty was emphasised by the long blond braids she donned. She completed her look with a designer bag.

3. Khosi Twala rocks a black ruched dress

The fitness model slayed beautifully in a black long-sleeve ruched dress and gold strappy heels. Khosi Twala wore a short, curly, parted hairstyle and mild makeup with bold red lipstick.

4. Khosi Twala shows cleavage in a shiny halter-neck dress

The Instagram model looked gorgeous in a stylish, shiny thigh-high gown that matched her earrings.

She wore beautiful makeup and a blond hairstyle while in the Big Brother Titans reality house.

5. Khosi Twala looks classy in denim jeans

The South African columnist gave her followers classy street vibes as she sported a stylish white long-sleeve shirt and denim jeans.

BBN Season 4 Winner Mercy Eke Makes A Bold Fashion Statement As She Rocks Black Jumpsuit And GH¢12,600 Louboutin Boots

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about BB Mercy Eke, a Nigerian celebrity and businesswoman who recently travelled to Paris and dazzled onlookers with her excellent style.

The Big Brother Naija season 4 winner wore stylish attire, with GH¢12,600 Louboutin boots as the focal point.

This happened not long after the fashion influencer faced backlash online for wearing a suggestive outfit to a party.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh