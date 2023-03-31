Ghanaian beauty queen Akpakah Abigail Exornam has left social media users stunned with her beautiful photos

The rising style influencer modelled in an elegant all-black ensemble showing skin for her new photoshoot

Akpakah Abigail Exornam, popularly called Xornam from Volta Region, placed fifth, with Tung-Teiya taking home the crown, car and cash at the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful finale

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Volta Regional representative, Akpakah Abigail Exornam, known on the show as Xornam, is a rising style influencer who slays even after the reality show. Xornam bagged the Most Eloquent Award and placed fifth at the grand finale.

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Volta Regional representative Akpakah Abigail Exornam looking stunning in these outfits. Source: @xornam_gmb2022

Source: Instagram

Akpakah Abigail Exornam shows her legs in a thigh-high dress

The fashion model looked fabulous in a red off-shoulder dress for a wedding. She showed off her skin while modelling in the thigh-high dress. She looked elegant in flawless makeup and beautiful earrings.

Akpakah Abigail Exornam shows cleavage in a short dress

The fashionista turned heads in a skintight dress for this look. She wore coloured African braids and flawless makeup while posing beautifully for the camera. Xornam looked flamboyant in elegant gold earrings and matching jewellery.

Akpakah Abigail Exornam looks elegant in an all-black outfit

The style influencer looked glamorous in a black crop top styled with a black fishnet for a viral photoshoot. She looked splendid in an African braids hairstyle and bold red lipstick.

Akpakah Abigail Exornam looks gorgeous in a traditional outfit

The beauty queen looked magnificent in a cultural themed outfit and smooth makeup for this look. She wore coloured African beads of different sizes and designs to complete her look.

Akpakah Abigail Exornam shows skin in thigh-high dress

The talented model rocked a thigh-high blue dress to anchor an awards show. She paired her deep-plunge neckline dress with an African braids ponytail for the viral event.

