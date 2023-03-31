Ghanaian bride Patience has gone viral with phenomenal wedding outfits for her multi-day wedding celebrations

The pretty bride, who has a striking resemblance to Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde looked gorgeous in her beautiful makeup and hairdo

The beautiful couple showed off their dance moves in the viral wedding videos circulating online

Ghanaian bride Patience and her good-looking groom Ekow have gone viral with their lovely wedding dance videos. The fashionable bride wore a trendy corseted kente gown for the wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Patience looks stunning in a sleeveless bridal robe

The beautiful bride wore a corseted bridal robe and incredible hand gloves for her makeup and hair styling. She looked fantastic in the simple ponytail hairstyle for her traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Patience looks radiant in a beaded kente gown

The gorgeous bride with an infectious smile wore an off-shoulder kente dress for her lavish traditional wedding. She chose a custom kente choker and a green beaded earring to complete her bridal look.

The handsome groom looked dapper in a colourful kente wrap, African beads bracelets and a simple black wristwatch.

Ghanaian couple Ekow and Patience look adorable together

The classy couple with a high fashion sense looked fabulous in elegant outfits for the reception party.

The bride Patience glowed in a gold tassel dress and green embellished shoes. The groom Ekow rocked a white two-piece outfit and a stylish sleeveless jacket.

Some social media users have commented on the trending wedding videos posted by live wedding blogger, Live With Kwaku:

enilorac233 said:

There's something special about the colour orange , I can't tell though. But I love the colour orange soo much . Such a beautiful bride. I wish you ABUNDANT HAPPINESS in your new home

im_ewenam said:

She looks like omotola a bit, or in my eyes

afiaboatemaa360 said:

Gorgeous ❤️whaaattt!!! Simple and stunning succulent. Yeah

nanayaa_baby said:

She’s sooo pretty

oppongagyeisandra said:

wooo ne ho 333f3 o

lace_n_slay said:

Too pretty

inspi_rationglobal said:

She’s such a vibe

thegirlwho_can said:

She will definitely be trending for her dancing skills and Beauty

derbyabena said:

Extra beauty❤️

duty_bound_officials said:

A stunning bride

fernandetina said:

Our beautiful bride ‍♀️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️

