Nakeeyat Dramani paid a visit to Egypt for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference

During her stay in Sharm El-Sheikh, a city in Egypt, the adorable little girl was missing Ghanaian food and made a video lamenting about the Egyptian food available

Nakeeyat pleaded to her followers to come to her aid as she was missing the local delicacies of her country badly and got peeps laughing

Affable Ghanain poet and winner of TV3’s Talented Kidz show, Nakeeyat Dramani, was invited to Egypt for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference as a climate change ambassador.

Nakeeyat stayed in beautiful Sharm El-Sheikh, an Egyptian city and resort town between the desert of the Sinai Peninsula and the Red Sea.

Despite the beauty of the city and the nice scenery, Nakeeyat did not seem to enjoy her stay as much as she would have wanted to.

The adorable little girl was having a hard time eating the Egyptian food that was available in the city and made a TikTok video lamenting about the food.

Nakeeyat spoke in a thick Fante accent and begged for Ghanaian food as she was missing delicacies from her motherland. She said she was craving Etsew, Fufu and some of her favourite Ghanaian dishes but non were available.

The video had Nakeeyat's followers laughing. Some Ghanaians residing in Egypt offered to bring her Ghanaian food.

Nakeeyat Stirs Reactions

Graceland said:

next time send gari and shito wae. at least you will have an option

Maame Ohenewaa162 offered to bring her food:

hi dear u don't have problem where are you in Cairo i will bring you some please

Vickie Nana Ama commented:

My dear u have decided to take Ghana everywhere u see how u can't eat don't worry u will eat soon

Nanny’s _kitchen also reacted:

Pls cm to Asikuma for fufu n aponkye nkakra

