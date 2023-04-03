The Princess Of Atwima Looks Regal In 2 Corseted Kente And 2 Glittering Lace Gowns For Her Royal Wedding
- Princess of Atwima Nana Ama walked down the aisle in a beautiful royal kente during her royal wedding over the weekend
- The beautiful bride with a high fashion sense worked with three talented Ghanaian fashion designers for her royal wedding outfits
- The handsome groom and his well-muscled groomsmen won the attention of Ghanaians with their looks
The Princess of Atwima walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend, at the Atwimahene Palace in the Ashanti Region.
Princess Nana Ama and Philip Aidoo rock matching kente ensembles
The melanin bride and princess looked radiant in a corseted kente gown while showing off her dance moves. She wore a simple natural hairstyle and gold accessories to match her tulle-inspired look.
The groom Philip Aidoo dressed like an Ashanti chief in a colourful kente wrap, beautiful gold crown and armband.
The handsome groom styled his look with pure gold necklaces and bracelets for the traditional royal wedding.
The royal couple's second look
The dazzling princess wore a sleeveless orange corseted top and a colourful kente gown for the afternoon session.
Princess Nana Ama maintained her hairstyle, flawless bridal makeup and jewellery for the wedding reception.
Princess Nana Ama's bridal look
The style influencer looked magnificent in her smooth makeup and alluring hairstyle for the white wedding. The bride wore expensive jewellery set while smiling beautifully at the cameras.
The newlyweds slay in elegant white wedding dresses
The royal couple Nana Ama and Philip Aidoo looked simple and stylish on their wedding day. The bride wore an off-shoulder lace gown and matching hair accessory.
The Atwima Princess wore an elegant hairstyle for the lavish private wedding ceremony.
The royal couple looks stunning together
The royal Princess Nana Ama wore a sculptural gold glittering gown for the white wedding reception.
Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding videos:
the_lady_governor
Ayeforɔ Don-dooo
_xbex
Congratulations Nana... you look incredible and so happy ❤️ xx
wezzomediavisuals07
That's right, big sis congratulations
annies_beauty_studio
My bride ❤️❤️❤️
young_ghanaians
So gorgeous
nanaop_gh
Ghana girls dey be
akua_nokturnal
Classssss
is_a.fashion
Wow, this could be turned into a movie. I have watched it like 10 times
eve_frimz
Oseikrom at it again this is pure tradition
akosua_derby
Atwimaaa is representing
berlyndagh
Fine men w) ghana whattttt
