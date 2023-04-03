Princess of Atwima Nana Ama walked down the aisle in a beautiful royal kente during her royal wedding over the weekend

The beautiful bride with a high fashion sense worked with three talented Ghanaian fashion designers for her royal wedding outfits

The handsome groom and his well-muscled groomsmen won the attention of Ghanaians with their looks

The Princess of Atwima walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend, at the Atwimahene Palace in the Ashanti Region.

Princess Nana Ama and Philip Aidoo rock matching kente ensembles

The melanin bride and princess looked radiant in a corseted kente gown while showing off her dance moves. She wore a simple natural hairstyle and gold accessories to match her tulle-inspired look.

The groom Philip Aidoo dressed like an Ashanti chief in a colourful kente wrap, beautiful gold crown and armband.

The handsome groom styled his look with pure gold necklaces and bracelets for the traditional royal wedding.

The royal couple's second look

The dazzling princess wore a sleeveless orange corseted top and a colourful kente gown for the afternoon session.

Princess Nana Ama maintained her hairstyle, flawless bridal makeup and jewellery for the wedding reception.

Princess Nana Ama's bridal look

The style influencer looked magnificent in her smooth makeup and alluring hairstyle for the white wedding. The bride wore expensive jewellery set while smiling beautifully at the cameras.

The newlyweds slay in elegant white wedding dresses

The royal couple Nana Ama and Philip Aidoo looked simple and stylish on their wedding day. The bride wore an off-shoulder lace gown and matching hair accessory.

The Atwima Princess wore an elegant hairstyle for the lavish private wedding ceremony.

The royal couple looks stunning together

The royal Princess Nana Ama wore a sculptural gold glittering gown for the white wedding reception.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding videos:

