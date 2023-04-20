Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa knows how to steal attention with her looks at star-studded events

She wore a traditional outfit to the plush birthday party of influencer Wesley Kesse on April 19, 2023

The talented content creator was among the best-dressed at the 90s-themed event in Accra, Ghana

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa graced Wesley Kesse's 30th birthday party in a beautiful traditional outfit.

She wore a short-sleeved African print top and a matching thigh-high long skirt for the private event that was held in Accra.

The influencer looked dazzling in short afro hairstyle and heavy makeup while showing off her dance moves. Asantewaa accessorised her look with black bag, black shoes and sunglasses.

The birthday celebrant Welsey Kesse looked classy in a stylish sleeveless jacket and matching trousers. He completed his look with white sneakers.

Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's look to Wesley Kesse's birthday party

Asantewaa's outfit to the birthday party got social media users criticising her as they thought she was dressed with zero fashion sense. Others also made a mockery of how she acted, as they thought it was for a TikTok skit.

nana_abena_afriyie7

She won't dress for you people to come and dr@g her over her outfitnti enoa nono

ashinor_instylegh

i guess the theme was 80s baddest! but auntie Asantewaa got a different memo/invite... i guess hers was 60s asoreba boi3. cant she see s3 wa'tom?

efyah_baby

@_asantewaaaa_ mama pat in the buuudeennnn

