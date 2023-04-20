Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa was seen dancing in a funny video at her colleague Wesley Kesse's birthday party

She wore a traditional cloth, a type she often used in her skits, and was seen dancing with the birthday boy

Fans reacted to the funny video and talked about how Asantewaa always entertained her fans and friends wherever she found herself

A video of Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa dancing at the birthday party of her colleague TikToker Weseley Kesse has surfaced online. The actress and skit maker made the party attendants laugh uncontrollably with her comic acts.

Asantewaa dancing at the party

Source: UGC

Wesley Kesse celebrated his birthday on April 19th, 2023, with his friends and fans cheering him on. The TikTok star marked the occasion with a party, which featured colleagues like Asantewaa and some media personalities.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on blogger Nkonkonsa's Instagram page showed that Asantewaa arrived at the party in traditional wear, a type she uses in her funny TikTok videos to entertain her fans. She applied a pinkish blush on her cheeks and complemented it with pinkish eye shadow.

She hit the dancefloor with the birthday boy, Wesley, and danced with him in funny dance moves, drawing laughter from party attendants.

Watch the video of Asantewaa dancing at Wessley Kesse's birthday party

Ghanaians react to funny video of Asantewaa at Wesley Kesse's birthday party

Several Ghanaians took to social media to share their thoughts on the video of Asantewaa and Wesley Kesse dancing:

mharme_chatty commented:

Sister opr3ga ..happy birthday to the celebrant

Kwasifosu commented:

The rainbow community is repping

equiah_galley commented:

We know her plans but we won’t say .

briandtanita commented:

Was it a themed party ?cz I’m not understanding some of their dressing

Asantewaa says Ghanaian celebrities are broke and unable to afford her advertisements

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Asantewaa sparked a massive debate online after she revealed the reason she had stopped promoting music by Ghanaian artistes on social media.

According to her, musicians are not able to afford the rate she charges for promoting music on TikTok.

Source: YEN.com.gh