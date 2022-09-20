TikTok star Asantewaa has caused a stir online with her choice of dress for a wedding she recently attended

Asantewaa arrived at the marriage ceremony wearing a shirt dress which revealed her curves with a big headgear

The video of Asantewaa's dressing for the wedding has caused many to criticise the TikTok influencer

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has got social media buzzing over her sense of fashion.

Asantewaa attended the wedding of a friend over the weekend. Heading for the wedding, the TikToker decided to go unconventional in her style.

Instead of rocking a gown or kente dress, as is the case for most when dressing for such occasions, Asantewaa wore a rather daring outfit.

TikTok star Asantewaa attended a friend's wedding

Source: Instagram

Her outfit was a white shirt dress for women which was only up to the level of her knees revealing her fine shape. She matched her dress with pair of black slipper heels. Completing her look was a big gold-coloured headgear.

Standing beside the bride, Asantewaa got into a dance moment with her. After showing off some moves, the two smiled heartily.

The video of Asantewaa's appearance at the wedding was first on her TikTok age with many reactions.

Ghanaians react to Asantewaa's dress to wedding

Later, the video found its way onto other social media pages leading to a massive conversation about the TikToker's choice of dress for the occasion.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh sighted.

ama_farrari said:

Obi wedding asi . Boi

queen_raquelseklorwu said:

Eei dx outfit to wedding there’s a question tag

rachel.adjei.3538 said:

People were talking Abt it on tik tok..n instead of her taking da critics n working on it .she's rather defending herself

afiakube said:

This girl ne dressing dier, ohia stylist paa, the way she’s wearing the duku kra is not on properly

Asantewaa Opens Up About Moving From Making GH₵80 A Month To Over GH₵10k

Meanwhile, Asantewaa recently shared some of the jobs she had to take up due to financial struggles growing up

Asantewaa revealed that her very first salary as a teacher was GH₵80 until she had another job which paid GH₵150 per month.

The TikTok influencer now earns over GH₵10,000 every month from her brand deals as a social media influencer.

