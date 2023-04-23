Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is the latest celebrity mother with an unmatched fashion sense

The fashionista graced a trending wedding in Kumasi, Ghana, wearing a beaded kente ensemble

The hardworking movie producer and real estate developer is married to businessman and actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye made her first public appearance after welcoming her third child in a beautiful kente outfit on Saturday, April 22, 2022.

The popular celebrity wore a sleeveless corseted kente gown styled with strappy pointed high heels.

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah look awesome together in beautiful outfits. Source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The Kumawood producer and director looked elegant in a black frontal hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

She flaunted her huge and expensive wedding ring as she accessorised her look with two anklets.

Some social media users have shared their thoughts on Tracey Boakye's Instagram post

Salma Mumin and other Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Tracey Boakye's look for a public event after welcoming her child in the United States of America.

maameyaaqueenzy

Charlie money sweet oooo, ooooh God when?

daakyehemaa_efya

Nhyira maame wo y3 beautiful watiwow

afyas_klosset

Wow ❤️❤️❤️, sis, you nailed it ❤️❤️❤️…thank you for always choosing us …we love you, khing.georges1

Awwn ❤️❤️❤️ The QUEEN HERSELF ❤️❤️, much love ❤️ from here @tracey_boakye

celebrity_police_

This look de3 my wofaasefo) number 4 will come very soon Ataa maame

bhigawor8

@tracey_boakye omg obaa nie… @frank_badu_ntiamoah your eyes open waati ( weynii 3bie waati) ❤️❤️

rachelmensah18

Mother of 3, as if you have never given birth before, always on point, beautiful dear❤️

appiahsekyiraalawrencia

Yaa Asantewaa wo houf3 wati You're Shining like Morning Star Enjoy Yourself Stay bia bi wai❤️❤️

