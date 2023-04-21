Ghanaian Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has posted a video of herself dancing and flaunting her flat tummy

The actress bragged about how beautiful she looked two months after delivering her handsome son

She tagged her husband in her funny caption and got her fans gushing over her beautiful looks and good body maintenance

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has flaunted her flat tummy in an Instagram video, bragging about her amazing transformation only two months after delivering her son.

In the video, the beautiful actress, who stunned in a beautiful matching scarf and shorts with a white T-shirt, danced to Nigerian artiste Davido's No Competition song with Asake.

Tracey Boakye flaunts flat tummy in video Photo Credit: @traceyboakye

She captioned her video by saying that she was surprised to have her current beautiful looks despite giving birth to her third baby two months ago.

Is Tracey Boakye expecting a fourth child?

In the video, she also tagged her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, and suggested that their fourth baby might be arriving soon.

The actress, who recently flaunted her new baby Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah's US passport, captioned her latest video on Instagram, saying:

Less than 2 months after delivering my 3rd Baby, then I make fine like that? Baby number 4 will come soon, p3333 ‍♀️. @frank_badu_ntiamoah I didn’t type this caption, my love

Watch the video below of Tracey Boakye flaunting her flat tummy below:

Fans of Tracey Boakye reacted to her video and caption on Instagram

Tracey Boakye's fans reacted to her video and shared their thoughts on the prospect of the actress having a fourth child.

afiakonaduadepa606 commented:

You looking beautiful..... please where did you buy your dress

emmanuella6392 commented:

Who else noticed she looks like Emilia Brobbey here ❤️❤️❤️

akokogh commented:

@celebrity_police_ please, don’t come and say anything please Madam is looking wow❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

asare_bernice commented:

Me I know no 4 is in already 3weeks p3

