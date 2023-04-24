Ruby Bediako, the stylish wife of Ghanaian businessman Cheddar, attended Kevin Okyere's birthday party in grand style

The mother-of-three wore a see-through lace dress and designer high heels to match her classy look

Nana Kwame Bediako looked dapper in a white shirt and black suit for the star-studded birthday party

Ghanaian millionaire, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly called Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, and his lovely wife graced the private birthday party of Kevin Okyere, the chief executive officer of Springfield Group.

Real estate mogul Cheddar wore a simple suit, black tie and one of his signature hats with his customised logo boldly embossed.

Ruby Bediako looked fabulous in a sleeveless green lace dress and brown open-toe high heels. She wore a voluminous shoulder-level ponytail hairstyle and subtle makeup for the star-studded party.

The birthday celebrant Kevin looks sporty in a tee shirt and sneakers

The founder and CEO of Springfield, Kevin Okyere, wore a white T-shirt with black designs and matching trousers. He was in the company of Mrs Melanie, dazzled in a glittering dress and designer shoes on the dance floor.

