Ghanaian businesswoman Maame Gyamfuaa has turned heads with her latest bridal photoshoot

The beautiful and intelligent co-founder of womenswear and luxury hair brand Oh My Hair looked exquisite in a white wedding gown

Award-winning Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew designed the sophisticated wedding dress

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Maame Gyamfuaa has collaborated with one of Ghana's finest female fashion designers Sima Brew for a bridal photoshoot.

The beautiful sister of Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere looked breathtaking in a bespoke white wedding gown designed with Swarovski stones.

Ghanaian entrepreneur Maame Gyamfuaa looks classy in beautiful makeup. Source: @sima_brew

Source: Instagram

Some stylish brides can remove the detachable ruffled floor-sweeping train and rock the white skintight outfit that can be worn to any red-carpet event.

Maame Gyamfuaa, the co-founder of luxury hair brand Oh My Hair, wore a simple frontal hairstyle and smooth makeup as she posed elegantly for the video and photoshoot.

Ghanaians praise stunning wedding gown designed by Sima Brew

Some social media users have commended the team behind the bridal photoshoot, mainly the designer Sima Brew and the photographers, for their creativity and exceptional work.

olajide_joke_samiat

Omo that organza or organdi na money and work. The tailors went through things to get it done. Beautiful work

flonas_apparel

Double wow. Beautiful

luccie111

@shes_simabrew Sima wo y3 brutaaa

stitches_by_walters

Oooh my God this is beautiful

lemondegh

This is so beautiful

judeenscantlebury

Amazing work

princekennedygh

Just wow …. Breathtaking detail

