Television personality and event host Berla Mundi has shared a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram

The style icon wore a tailor-made knee-level corseted dress and expensive pumps for her latest photoshoot

The brand influencer Berla Mundi looked regal in a frontal ponytail hairstyle and subtle makeup for this look

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has collaborated with EMY winning fashion designer Ezekiel Yartel for an elegant look.

The TV3 morning show host wore a sleeveless dress with overlapping corset and side train.

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi looking beautiful in heavy makeup. Source: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

The bust was designed with a black suede and gold embroidery for the photoshoot. Berla Mundi looked fabulous in a pair of gold stud earrings and set of three bangles.

Berla Mundi completed her look with a champagne colour designer pumps as she posed like a super model in the viral photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Berla Mundi looks elegant in a green glittering dress

Berla Mundi rocked a silk and lace dress on her birthday. The talented reality show host slayed in short dress with puff sleeves and spaghetti straps. Berla Mundi looked fantastic in heavy makeup and coloured hairstyle.

Ghanaian actresses Yvonne Okoro and Joselyn Dumas have commented on Berla Mundi's stunning look

Some social media users have praised the fashion designer who designed the elegant dress that can be worn to red carpet events.

chrystalkaryee said:

Oooh stunning!!! Naa! Ofee fɛɛ

sellygalley commented:

Well! This is something sweet for my morning ❤️ lovely!

cookieteegh said:

This is Gorgeous

brie.parkins said:

Beautiful Berla… take it easy on us o.❤️❤️❤️

thedelamichel said:

Love this❤️❤️

villas_boaz said:

This is absolutely gorgeous mama❤️. Have a blessed week Queen ❤️

ameyaw112 said:

Fine gerr

yvonneokoro said:

Stunna❤️

brie.parkins said:

Beautiful Berla… take it easy on us o.❤️❤️❤️

thedelamichel said:

Love this❤️❤️

iam_evefortune said:

Beautiful Queen ❤️♥️

TV3's Berla Mundi Shows Off New Braid Hairstyle And GH₵18, 886 Versace Medusa Bag

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media figure Berla Mundi who has an unrivalled fashion sense.

The 34-year-old is one of the stylish female celebrities that has consistently drawn attention on the red carpet.

The style influencer has appeared in advertisements for renowned clothing companies such as Sima Brew, for her bridal line.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh