Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi is growing beautifully and gracefully with an incomparable fashion sense

The thirty-forty-year-old is among the fashionable female personalities who always turn heads on the red carpet

Occasionally, the style influencer models for top fashion brands, including Sima Brew for her bridal collection

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has been in the news lately after hosting the maiden edition of the African nominee's brunch during Grammy's week.

After spending a week in Los Angeles, the style influencer is back to work gracing our television screens with her beauty and unmatched fashion sense.

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi looks elegant in stunning corporate outfits. source: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

The outstanding event host has shared a photo of herself in an effortlessly chic jacket styled with a black camisole and form-fitting jeans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The gorgeous morning show host looked dazzling in her new braids hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Berla Mundi was spotted with a black Versace medusa tote handbag that only costs eighteen thousand eight hundred and eighty-six Ghana cedis.

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi looks lovely in a colourful suit

The thirty-four-old former beauty queen looked astonishingly stylish with long sleeve suit styled with one of her expensive frontal hairstyles.

Berla Mundi wore a unique gold earring that complimented her classy look. She looked fabulous in her flawless makeup.

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi slays in a black outfit while on her lavish vacation.

The outstanding female presenter gave us marvellous style inspiration in her sporty travel outfits and an expensive Balmain bag.

The brand ambassador wore a skintight cotton top and leggings styled with a sleeveless puffer jacket. Berla Mundi completed her look with black sunglass while taking selfies.

5 Times Media Personality Berla Mundi Wore Breathtaking Suit Styles

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media figure role model and fashion influencer Berla Mundi's unrivalled sense of style.

The dedicated female celebrity is a model for renowned clothing companies and online boutiques, portraying her outstanding personality in fashionable attire.

The morning show host is one of the top fashion influencers and provides her fans with chic outfit suggestions for all occasions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh