Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi is one of the top style icons in Ghana, with an unmatched fashion sense

The thirty-four-year fashion goddess has wowed fans with her no-makeup videos

Berla Mundi rose to fame after competing in the Miss Malaika beauty pageant, although she did not make it to the top three spot

Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi has some of her awesome no-makeup videos on social media. The morning show host is always looked gorgeous in breathtaking dresses and expensive shoes.

She styled her looks with frontal hairstyles and flawless face beat as she and her guests delve into trending political and social topics happening in Ghana and beyond.

Berla Mundi has a busy schedule as she juggles hosting her lifestyle show, influencing, and mentoring aside from co-hosting the TV3 morning show.

As expected the multifaceted journalist is always wearing heavy makeup for all her television productions.

YEN.com.gh shares videos of the television personality Berla Mundi without makeup.

1. Berla Mundi looks casual and chic in a trendy sweater

Berla Mundi confidently showed her bare face in this video wearing a white top with blue designs. She looked gorgeous in her center-parted hairstyle while wearing gold jewelry for this look.

2. Berla Mundi stuns in white top

Berla Mundi has been hosting Vodafone Ghana Music Awards five consecutive times which proves that she is good at what she does. And certainly, she has the gut to show off her beautiful makeup-free face while singing in this video.

3. Berla Mundi dazzles in a blue tracksuit

The television personality gave us awesome travel wardrobe choices as she slayed in this designer blue tracksuit. She repeated her signature look and wore trendy accessories to complete her look.

Berla Mundi Replies Fan Who Criticized Her For Always Wearing Makeup

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about media personality Berla Mundi who replied to a netizen who tried to pick on her.

After a netizen attempted to dig into the well-known Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi put one of her admirers in their place. The fan responded when Berla shared a really lovely collection of images on her Instagram account, @berlamundi, showing her eating some fufu and having a bottle of Lucozade nearby.

"Are we ever going to see your true face because every day you publish images with a painted face," the admirer said in an impatient response.

