Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger was the perfect wedding guest in a short lace ensemble

The media personality showed off her beautiful tattoos as she posed graciously for the cameras

Afia Schwarzenegger is among the top Ghanaian celebrities with lots of ambassadorial deals in the beauty industry

Ghanaian comedian Valentina Agyekum popularly called Afia Schwarzenegger, stepped out in a gold dress that has become the talk of the town.

The mother-of-twins and outspoken female celebrity looked regal in a sleeveless corseted dress with lace overlay.

Ghanaian Comedian Afia Schwarzenegger looks elegant in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

The knee-level dress with the sculptural design was styled with a matching designer clutch purse while showing off her long acrylic nails.

Afia Schwarzenegger wore smooth makeup that blended with her skin tone. She looked stunning in a side-parted frontal hairstyle. The beauty influencer wore red designer shoes to complete her dazzling look.

Ghanaian media personality Stacey Amoateng and other celebrities have commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's look.

Some social media users and followers of Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger have showered praises on her for stepping up her fashion game.

Stacyamoatenggh stated:

Gosh see fine girl

Diamondappiah_bosslady stated:

Gorgy

Nanaba_the_traveller stated:

Mummy your outfit is 10/10

Aakosua_vee stated:

perfecto

Iamspencergh stated:

Papabi

marvellous. mind stated:

But competition is good with a good mindset ‍♂️

Mawutor stated:

Owontanie.I'll always choose you, my womannnnnnnnn

Elidelonzy stated:

Please, I know I don't deserve to ask you this, but I love you so much and will like to be your Goddaughter

Pharoah. monk stated:

Work it, Queen Afia!

lenjose_ stated:

Wooooooow nice dress ❤️

See Afia Schwar's stylish photo below;

