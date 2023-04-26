Ghanaian socialite and rising musician Efia Odo continues to impress her followers with her stylish church outfits

The gorgeous video vixen looked decently in a stylish red dress designed with African print sleeves

Many social media users have praised the fashionable female actress for her unique fashion sense

Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu famously called Efia Odo on social media, has shared of video of how one of her followers gifted her GHc5000 for dressing decently for church service on Sunday.

On April 23, 2024, Efia Odo, a member of the Maker's House Chapel International Ministry Campus branch, wore a figure-hugging red dress designed with an African print.

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo looks beautiful in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @efia_odo

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo looked charming in a short hairstyle, mild makeup and bold lipstick. The fashionista slayed in trendy Valentino Garravani pumps while holding her designer handbag.

Ghana fashion mogul Richard Brown and other fans have commented on Efia Odo's elegant look.

Some social media have reacted positively to Efia Odo's stunning look at church over the weekend.

Osebo, the Zara man, stated:

The combination is a calculation

Parabol said:

Arh, eno be this woman wey say she no dey go church then things

Acquarful9 stated:

Always dress like this. You look like a real lady and have more respect not going naked .keep it up, a perfect lady.☝️☝️☝️

Onomah Esther Nyamekye stated:

This is my first time commenting on yours. You look stunning

Kojo dziedzorm stated:

What happened? I thought you said you don't go to church

I am reneakua stated:

I saw you at church today you looked very beautiful in person

richardmensah533 stated:

Never knew Efia goes to church

Nasakgh stated:

Look very good in this dressLet's maintain this style, dear

Skeleton said:

Full-time or part-time Christian.. talk some, Kofi Kanata...

iceprince_offficial stated:

I am impressed with this dress keep it up, OUR @efia_odo ❤️❤️

This is the beautiful dress Efia Odo wore to church

Efia Odo meets her loyal fan to receive her cash for slaying to church

The style influencer Efia Odo and her uncle met with the woman who promised to give her money because of her high fashion sense. She rocked a two-piece outfit and a Balenciaga bag as she stepped out.

