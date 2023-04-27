Ghanaian actress Yaa Jackson is ruling social media with her sultry looks a few months after welcoming her first child

The young Kumawood star and musician loves to show skin in skimpy dresses to impress her two million followers

The style influencer, Yaa Jackson, is the daughter of famous movie producer and director Jackson K. Bentum

Ghanaian actress Yaa Jackson has bounced back quickly after welcoming her first child in January 2023.

The celebrity mother and fashionista known for her unique fashion sense and coloured hairstyle has ditched the regular breastfeeding-inspired looks for smoking hot outfits.

Young Ghanaian Actress Yaa Jackson slays in coloured hairstyle. Photo credit: @yaajackson4

Source: Instagram

The hardworking musician who released a viral song after delivery was pictured wearing a short monochrome dress.

She flaunted her cleavage and thighs in the lace-up dress styled with pointed leather boots.

Yaa Jackson looked gorgeous without makeup as she rocked a long green hairstyle for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian socialite Shugatiti and female celebrities have reacted to Yaa Jackson's post

Some social media users have commented on Yaa Jackson's new photo admiring her curvy look a few months after delivery

Shugatiti stated:

Sooooo pretty I want the outfit

nana_yhaar45 stated:

Beautiful JJ maame❤

sexy_juicee stated:

Gurl, you carried!!! POP OUT THEN, mama ❤️

teikoh_evelyn_ stated:

Please, sis, are you the one? Because I am seeing an American artist

nanaeyeaba stated:

U had a baby like a month ago

kriskel01 stated:

Hop out looking like a knockout

opo222578 stated:

Beauty to the world

_anilove69 stated:

This is a va wonderfulcture

amasarfoah_snr said:

Nice outfit, nice picture love everything

kyerewaablack said

Kumericans girl, you leave it

moorelinabae stated:

Obolo is bae...now no man likes dompe dompe...since ebe medicine

