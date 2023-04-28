Ghanaian professional Disc Jockey Terry Amoah has announced his wedding on social media with beautiful pre-wedding photos

The pretty bride wore a stylish skintight dress and trendy high heels for the viral pre-wedding photos

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities and fashionistas have commented on the trending photos shared on Instagram

Ghanaian Disc Jockey Terry Amoah, popularly called DJ Shiwaawa, and his longtime girlfriend Eugenia, have released their electrifying pre-wedding photos.

DJ Shiwaawa and his partner Eugenia look perfect together. Photo credit: @djshiwaawa

The handsome DJ and musician looked dapper in an all-white kaftan. He wore a long-sleeve shirt and matching white trousers paired with white sneakers.

The gorgeous bride-to-be and event organiser Eugenia wore a form-fitting turtleneck dress. She wore a long blond hairstyle, smooth makeup and white acrylic nails. The perfect duo posed in different angles that have become the talk of the town.

Swipe to see the photos below:

Ghanaian celebrities Afia Schwarnezzegger and Amanda Jissih have congratulated the adorable couple.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful pre-wedding photos.

Nanaboateng579 stated:

Aha, was he not Ebony Reigns' DJ?

Efyamena stated:

Are they sure they aren’t siblings?

Dunstoppable_berima_clothes

They look alike. Oo how?

Ayabeautyglobal wrote:

Accra is shutting down

Capt_brian_matthews stated:

Congratulations, big man @djshiwaawa ❤️

Amanda Jissih stated:

Mandem!!!!!!! Congratulations my people.

Akua20 stated:

Eiiishhhh Shiwawa @djshiwaawa congratulations

Director Mickey Johnson stated:

U finish work, bro 10/10

