South African comedian Trevor Noah stepped out looking classy for one of the most significant fashion events in the world

This year's Met Gala celebrated the late iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld who passed away in 2019

Trevor, who was accompanied by his friend, retired tennis legend Roger Federer looked like a million dollars in a Thom Brown suit

Celebrities worldwide summoned their inner fashion gods for one of the biggest nights in the fashion industry.

Trevor Noah was among those who stepped out to attend the Met Gala, and the former The Daily Show host, and the boy-oh-boy ate and left no crumbs.

Trevor Noah oozes high fashion at the Met Gala 2023

The US-based South African comedian stole the show when he graced the event draped in a stunning custom-made suit by the legendary Thom Brown.

For those who do not know, the Met Gala always falls on the first Monday of May, and it always has different themes that make the local stars go over and beyond.

According to News24, this year's Met Gala honoured legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld who passed away in 2019.

Noah oozed high fashion in a black blazer, white shirt and bow tie. He completed the look with neatly done cornrows that got the internet buzzing. Sharing a sneak peek of his face before arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Trevor wrote:

"See you tonight... #MetGala #ThomBrowne #ALineOfBeauty."

Trevor Noah's stunning Met Gala look gets the internet buzzing

Social media users loved the star's simple but sophisticated look. Many flooded Trevor Noah's timeline with praise.

@Cellular_jnr said:

"The new hairstyle suits you very well ."

@Nonchal65833584 wrote:

"He looks nice but his braids look too far apart "

@pauldesbaillets added:

"Sharp look with a fit made by the king of the 4 stripes! #thombrowne."

@Dommylaws said:

"The braids! He’s fresh out of the chair and I KNOW his head hurts."

