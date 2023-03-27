Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari was among the best-dressed celebrities at a brunch meeting with American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph in Ghana

The style icon looked fabulous in a white ensemble and an expensive animal print designer handbag

Nadia Buari impressed beauty lovers as she styled her natural hair into a charming hairstyle for the star-studded event

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari stood out with her smoking hot look as top celebrities meet at the Mercedes showroom in Accra for a brunch meeting with award-winning American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Nadia Buari looked effortlessly chic in a white jacket and matching shorts styled with a leopard print sleeveless camisole.

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari looks lovely in African braids and sleek makeup. Sources: @nkonkonsa @iamnadiabuari

The celebrity mother styled her voluminous and long natural hair into a high ponytail hairdo. She wore stylish sunglasses matched with her animal print handbag.

The style icon accessorized with an oversized loop earring, different ankles and fashionable rings for the star-studded event.

Nadia Buari completed her look with gold stilettos as she hung out with her beautiful sister Samera Buari.

American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph looks regal in an African print dress

Sheryl Lee Ralph looked glamorous in an African print dress, rocking her long black African braids hairstyle to meet top Ghanaian celebrities.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is a USA TODAY Woman of the Year for her work and activism. Sheryl is the second Black woman to win an Emmy for supporting actress in a comedy.

Some social media users have commented on Nadia Buari's jaw-dropping looks.

albyablord

She is soooo beautiful....see her skin

marieange_gh

Ghana Beyoncé ❤️

ransford_kemson

See Nadia Be a goddess …chai see beauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️

iam_ama_ghana

Nadia nso woho y3 f3 dodo

adu_esther_

She looks like an Angel

abenajoan__rose

Is that my Beyonce

yaa_afriyie_asamoah

If beauty is a name❤️❤️❤️❤️

tekyiya

Nadia ho y3 f3 papa eiii ❤️

talk.withhelen

Omg Nadia skin paaaa ni3

bash77258

Look at Nadia's chin and neck, which go down to her legs and knee. Lol, beautiful

gyamfi.m

Pretty gorgeous, beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

