Nadia Buari Flaunts Her Smooth Legs In A Short White Suit To A Brunch Meeting With Sheryl Lee Ralph In Ghana
- Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari was among the best-dressed celebrities at a brunch meeting with American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph in Ghana
- The style icon looked fabulous in a white ensemble and an expensive animal print designer handbag
- Nadia Buari impressed beauty lovers as she styled her natural hair into a charming hairstyle for the star-studded event
Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari stood out with her smoking hot look as top celebrities meet at the Mercedes showroom in Accra for a brunch meeting with award-winning American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Nadia Buari looked effortlessly chic in a white jacket and matching shorts styled with a leopard print sleeveless camisole.
The celebrity mother styled her voluminous and long natural hair into a high ponytail hairdo. She wore stylish sunglasses matched with her animal print handbag.
The style icon accessorized with an oversized loop earring, different ankles and fashionable rings for the star-studded event.
Nadia Buari completed her look with gold stilettos as she hung out with her beautiful sister Samera Buari.
American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph looks regal in an African print dress
Sheryl Lee Ralph looked glamorous in an African print dress, rocking her long black African braids hairstyle to meet top Ghanaian celebrities.
Sheryl Lee Ralph is a USA TODAY Woman of the Year for her work and activism. Sheryl is the second Black woman to win an Emmy for supporting actress in a comedy.
Some social media users have commented on Nadia Buari's jaw-dropping looks.
albyablord
She is soooo beautiful....see her skin
marieange_gh
Ghana Beyoncé ❤️
ransford_kemson
See Nadia Be a goddess …chai see beauty ❤️❤️❤️❤️
iam_ama_ghana
Nadia nso woho y3 f3 dodo
adu_esther_
She looks like an Angel
abenajoan__rose
Is that my Beyonce
yaa_afriyie_asamoah
If beauty is a name❤️❤️❤️❤️
tekyiya
Nadia ho y3 f3 papa eiii ❤️
talk.withhelen
Omg Nadia skin paaaa ni3
bash77258
Look at Nadia's chin and neck, which go down to her legs and knee. Lol, beautiful
gyamfi.m
Pretty gorgeous, beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️
