A video of a uniquely designed 2-in-1 pair of shoes has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

In the video, the wearer is seen in what appears to be work shoes until they pull their pants to unveil the other half of the designs

The video, which has since trended on social media, left several netizens amused by the shoes

In recent years, sneaker culture has exploded, with enthusiasts and collectors constantly looking for the latest and most incredible kicks.

However, a new type of sneaker has recently gone viral online - the sneaker-work shoe hybrid.

These shoes, which appeared to be designed to be both stylish and functional for those who work on their feet all day, have garnered attention for their unique design and practicality.

A video shared by @hypelebscg showcasing these interesting kicks has gone viral online, making viewers amused by these new shoes' design and functionality.

The shoes feature a square-tipped design in front, and the other half, which shows when the wearer lifts their pants, is a sneaker design.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to the video of the hybrid shoes

Old. car. Advertisements stated:

"Bro got the Chrome dome 3000s."

aliahossamh5 stated:

"Why do they look like the weekend."

samboardman72 stated:

"Yes because it takes you more then a 2 minutes to change shoes."

hypelabscg stated:

"Some interesting kicks for sure."

Ad.m.88 said:

"That's good for a person who works in a restaurant."

Murtaza.it.is stated

"Those aren't even football shoes."

Fuckrumi stated:

"Wait this is kind of smart."

