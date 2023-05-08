A video making the rounds on social media captures an elderly woman showcasing her dance moves

A captivating video of an elderly Nigerian woman dancing in public has caught the attention of netizens.

In the viral video shared by @mpashogram, the woman wore a white gown and danced with zeal and enthusiasm.

Old woman dances boldly in public. Photo credit: @mpashogram

Source: UGC

She was spotted whining her waist and exhibiting other stunning moves like a vibrant adolescent.

Social media users were in awe of her strength and didn't hesitate to air their views via the comments section.

Social media reactions

Dutchess. Noella said:

"Kindly stop servingweed cookies and cakes in events."

Flo_gathoni_chela reacted:

"Thank God she had the kebaika inside otherwise we would have seen what we would have never recovered from."

Tessthebossbabe remarked:

"This is not happiness, it’s “hornyness."

Blesh.7 stated:

"Imagine your mother dancing like that."

Geolay_otieno noted:

"Whoever gave that grandma Coke Zero must be jailed for 2 weeks."

Jamaicanpineappletv said:

"Love it I care zero what most of these ppl commenting that its sexual, that's ur perception leave the lady to live."

Felloh_029 added:

"Bringing villagers to city weddings is a wrap maaaan, this is f^cked."

Kui. Kimani asked:

"How is her happiness so sexual?"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng