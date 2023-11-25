2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm Magdalene Gafah stepped out in style at the 2023 Miss Malaika finale

The gorgeous beauty queen opted for a figure-hugging kente gown and mild makeup to complete her look

Some social media users have congratulated the winner Nana Yaa Nyarko for winning the bloom season of the prestigious beauty pageant

The winner of 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Selorm Magdalene Gafah, graced the finale of the 2023 Miss Malaika pageant in an elegant kente gown at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center on November 24, 2023.

GMB winner Selorm and Miss Malaika 2023 winner Nana Yaa Nyarko rock elegant dresses. Photo credit: @missmalaika

The former KETASCO graduate looked regal in a stylish cutout kente gown to support other beautiful ladies. They displayed their unique talent on stage for the judges to choose the winner.

The Volta regional representative wore flawless makeup and a charming hairstyle as she smiled graciously for the photoshoot.

Nana Yaa Nyarko wins Miss Malaika 2023

Nana Yaa Nyarko, a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology law student, was crowned the winner at the 2023 Miss Malaika finale.

The bloom queen looked exquisite in a blue sleeveless turtleneck dress and gorgeous hairstyle.

Some social media users have commented on 2023 GMB winner Selorm Magdalene Gadah's kente outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Joannyawuve stated:

Please tell me how this crown doesn't fit lahhh. A queen in all her glory

Jenniferatife stated:

See beauty. we love you so much, queen

Bulleyroselyn

Pretty Magda ❤️❤️

Eagle_royal_squad

Wow, adorable Queen

Eristyluxury045

Beautiful❤️❤️❤️❤️

Dzaka_miranda

Adorable

Naaayeley_gmb23

Pretty Magda❤️

Paulina_sekoudi

Our one and only queen we love u more wins ❤️

Ya_yhra stated:

Pretty in purple

Bless_philips

Looking gorgeous ❤️ my queen

Seyramjonathan stated:

The smile is smiling ❤️❤️❤️ the most beautiful Queen Selorm ❤️❤️

Elormcollection stated:

My own Selorm ❤️ I love you ❤️❤️

spendylove274

My queen, I love you, mwah

blaymercy965 stated:

Looking gorgeous

nataliamcphilliamy

Yes, sweet, beautiful Queen Magdalene. You look so much sweet, elegant, stunning and beautiful with it.

