Miss Malaika 2023 Finale: 2023 GMB Winner Selorm Steals The Spotlight As She Rocks Kente Dress
- 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm Magdalene Gafah stepped out in style at the 2023 Miss Malaika finale
- The gorgeous beauty queen opted for a figure-hugging kente gown and mild makeup to complete her look
- Some social media users have congratulated the winner Nana Yaa Nyarko for winning the bloom season of the prestigious beauty pageant
The winner of 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Selorm Magdalene Gafah, graced the finale of the 2023 Miss Malaika pageant in an elegant kente gown at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center on November 24, 2023.
The former KETASCO graduate looked regal in a stylish cutout kente gown to support other beautiful ladies. They displayed their unique talent on stage for the judges to choose the winner.
The Volta regional representative wore flawless makeup and a charming hairstyle as she smiled graciously for the photoshoot.
Check out the photo below;
Nana Yaa Nyarko wins Miss Malaika 2023
Nana Yaa Nyarko, a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology law student, was crowned the winner at the 2023 Miss Malaika finale.
The bloom queen looked exquisite in a blue sleeveless turtleneck dress and gorgeous hairstyle.
Watch the video below;
Volta Region's Selorm Gafah Wins 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful, Nurah And Others Congratulate Her
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Selorm Magdalene Gadah winning Ghana's Most Beautiful 2023.
The first runner-up was Naa Ayeley, Kwartemaa in third place, Nurah in third place but with an adjournment, and Aduanige in fourth place.
In a special interview with YEN.com.gh, 2012 GMB winner Emefa Adetsi praised Selorm for winning the prestigious pageant.
2012 GMB Winner Emefa Donates Bags Of Rice, Oil, Sanitary Pads To The People Of Bakpa New Town
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emefa Adetsi, the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2012, who generously donated to Bakpa New Town residents in the Volta Region.
The beauty queen urged the populace to recover from the floods brought on by the Akosombo Dam spill by donating a large quantity of food and amenities.
The TV personality expressed gratitude to media figures, non-governmental organizations, and businesses aiding flood victims.
