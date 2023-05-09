Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla is one of the gorgeous wives of award-winning Ghanaian musicians

The style influencer looked fantastic in a form-fitting dress as she stepped out with her husband, Stonebwoy, to a product launch

The 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, rocked a causal outfit as he hung out with his wife

Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla has left her followers and fashionistas in awe after rocking two ruched outfits in the same while on a date with her husband.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa are giving their fans the perfect relationship goals. Photo credit: @drlouisa_s @swagofafrica

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's wife was first spotted in a blue knee-level long-sleeve dress while they walked confidently to the TECNO mobile new product launch venue.

She flaunted her cleavage and fine legs in the skin-tight dress as she styled her look with an expensive Balenciaga bag.

Dr Louisa slays in a long blue dress

The beautiful celebrity mother, Dr Louisa, maintained her shoulder-level curly hairstyle, flawless and block heels but changed into a long dress for a special moment with her husband.

The BET winner Stonebwoy looked classy in a round-neck white shirt worn under a long-sleeve shirt that he left unbuttoned over black ripped jeans.

Some social media users have commented on the viral videos of Stonebwoy and his wife posted by the twin photographers

Some netizens have lauded Dr Louisa for maintaining her curvy figure after giving birth to two beautiful children.

Lmbans stated:

Wait, is it the same dress she's wearing? How come there are differences in length?

bellajohnson6218 stated:

In Ghana here, apart from my mother, Nadia and Jackie Appiah, this lady is the classiest and the most beautiful woman.

Jordan Royce66 stated:

I pray to get a supportive and understanding woman like her.

Laudrey Audrey stated:

It's her born 2 tummy for me.

Lovelives stated:

Those people that walk alongside celebrities try to be seen more than the celebrities.

Tony Richy Ghana said:

Moa hu s3 )n3 Emelia Brobbey n3 Cynthia Tima Yeboah 3s3 pa aaa???

jjeffreytod_ stated:

Louisa dey bee o. See her legs ❤️

efua_aa stated:

Awww, she’s still pulling the classy dress down... Such decency

Jordanroyce66 stated:

There is no wonder Stonebwoy sang that song into the future because the wife is a sensational woman.

