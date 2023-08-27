Ghanaian actress Selly Galley and her husband Praye Tiatia are the latest celebrity couple in Ghana

The style icon and mother of twins looked gorgeous in beautiful ensembles for her trending pregnancy photoshoot

The celebrity couple Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia who have been married for eight years become parents on August 7, 2023

Ghanaian actress and style icon Selly Galley and her husband Praye Tiatia have welcomed adorable twins in the United States of America.

The celebrity couple, who have been married for over eight years, welcomed their twins on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley and her husband Praye Tiatia look stunning together in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @yemmybaba @sellygalley

Source: Instagram

Popular blogger Yemmy Baba confirmed the good news with breathtaking maternity photos of the newest celebrity mother in elegant outfits.

In the first slide, Selly Galley looked glamorously in a short long-sleeve dress while her husband and award-winning musician wore a white long-sleeve shirt and animal print trousers.

In another photo, the style icon showed skin as she rocked a black bandeau paired with black skinny leggings and an elegant hair accessory.

The beauty influencer Selly Galley won hearts with her magnificent floor-sweeping purple gown in her pregnancy photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has commented on Selly Galley's maternity photoshoot

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Gloriaosarfo stated:

God is good, ooo Halleluuuya

iamwonderwoman_gh stated:

Our God is good. He is perfect in his ways. Congratulations to them. Welcome, Lil cuties

thefashionhome_gh stated:

Who is cutting onions ❤️

Pepsybascomb stated:

IN HIS TIME!

asantewaa_2131 stated:

What God cannot do, does not exist ❤️❤️❤️

Detailsbyneyomi stated:

Omg omg omg omg omg omg....A clear case of when the time is right I, the good Lord, will make it happen against all odds.Goddddddddddd thank Youuuuuuu

nana4realone stated:

On behalf of fellow Ghanaians, we want to tell you we are all happy; what God cannot do doesn't exist. Hallelujah ❤️

