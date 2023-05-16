Miss Malaika 2022 Winner Zakiya Ahmed Walks Down The Aisle In A Glittering Kente And Corseted White Gown
- Miss Malaika 2022 winner Zakiya Ahmed has left social media users stunned after photos of her wedding popped up online
- The University of Ghana student and style influencer wore a bespoke ruffled tulle kente dress for the traditional wedding ceremony
- Zakiya Ahmed couldn't stop smiling when she saw the handsome groom in the viral wedding video
Miss Malaika 2022 winner, Zakiya Ahmed, has turned heads with her splendid wedding ensembles.
The hijab queen and influencer looked ravishing in a detailed corseted kente gown for the traditional wedding.
Zakiya Ahmed looked stunning in a perfectly styled "gele" (headgear) that matched her beaded kente outfit as she posed for the cameras.
The fashion influencer looked radiant as she modelled in a stylish gown designed by Milirv from their new collection.
Ghanaian bride Akosua slays in a stylish kente gown designed with beaded organza sleeves, "Unique from the usual corset kente"
Miss Malaika 2022 Zakiya Ahmed glows in a corseted white gown
The young bride won the attention of social media users with her magnificent dress and matching veil.
The beautiful queen wore flawless makeup with pink blush and pink lipstick for her bridal look. Zakiya Ahmed accessorised with only a pair of simple earrings while waiting for her handsome groom.
The chief executive officer of Bridal Affairs, Kirah, has commented on the elegant wedding photos shared on Instagram
Some social media users have reacted to the beautiful wedding videos of the young bride slaying in custom-made dresses.
Miss Malaika 2022 winner Zakiya Ahmed rocks an African print dress to the 2023 VGMAs
The gorgeous beauty queen Zakiya Ahmed wore a stunning African print dress with a bow tie at the back to the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).
She styled the off-shoulder dress with a brown mesh turtleneck and black turban. Zakiya completed her look with elegant jewellery while wearing her crown.
Ghanaians Jubilate As First Muslim Zakiya Ahmed Is Crowned Miss Malaika 2022
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Zakiya Ahmed, the first Muslim queen since Miss Malaika was founded 20 years ago.
Former beauty queens and several Ghanaians have praised the new queen and wished her a good reign.
The gorgeous style influencer won the emerald season of the famed beauty contest on November 1, 2022.
