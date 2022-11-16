Some past delegates of Miss Malaika graced this year's finale in extraordinary ensembles that are trending on social media

These rising celebrities have become fashion influencers and ambassadors for different fashion brands in Ghana

Zakiya Ahmed made history as the first Muslim beauty queen since the pageant was started in 2002.

Some past delegates of Miss Malaika attended the 2022 finale in stunning outfits. The rising female celebrities graced the annual event in stylish outfits as the organizers of the pageant celebrates its twentieth anniversary.

The first hijab queen Zakiya Ahmed emerged as the winner of the emerald with Eunice Offei as the first runner-up and Rebecca Abraham as the second-runner up.

Franklina Salom, Dela Seade, and Annie Kusi-Gyamfi dazzle in elegant outfits. Source@missmalaika

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares photos from the 2022 Miss Malaika red carpet.

1. Franklina Salom Mensah-Bonsu

Newly engaged past delegate of Miss Malaika dazzled in a beautiful ensemble with pleated puff sleeves and a v-shaped low neckline. She wore a gorgeous high-waist patterned skirt for a memorable night.

Franklina completed her looks with a simple hairstyle, silver jewelry that matched her purse, and expensive high heels.

2. Asia Musah glows in a thigh-high gown

2021 first runner-up Asia Musah glowed in an off-shoulder African print gown. The flamboyant dress was designed with purple plain fabric to sweep the floor as she strut confidently on the red carpet.

The corset dress had a zip at the front and other fashion accessories to create a unique look. She completed her looks with a simple hairstyle and earrings.

3. 2013 first-runner-up stuns in a beautiful gown

Nana Adjoa, the 2013 first-runner was also spotted on the red carpet in a short lob hairstyle and thigh-high gown.

She flaunted her cleavage in the corset gown and she completes her look with a gown stilettos and beautiful jewelry.

4. Anne Kusi-Gyamfi looks magnificent in red

Cookie X as she is popularly known on social media is one of the past delegates who is making a living by marketing for fashion brands.

She has earned a lot of awards due to her high fashion sense and great personality. She stepped on the red carpet in a red beaded gown and hand gloves.

5. Adwoa Noella looks elegant in African print

Media General's television host Adwoa Noella rocked an African print with a low neckline. She wore a black high heel and big loop earrings.

6. Joyce Mamle Ayeh looks exquisite in an African print gown

The beautiful television personality and co-host for the just-ended Miss Malaika 2022 gave us awesome fashion goals for the thirteen weeks episodes.

She flaunted her legs in a magnificent African print gown. Joyce completed her look with curly hairstyle and flawless makeup.

7. Ms. Afriyie slays in a simple dress

Past delegate Ms. Afriyie looked effortlessly chic in an off-shoulder dress designed with black lace fabric. She completed her look with simple earrings, a black purse, and strappy high heels as she posed for the camera.

8. Dela Seade steals the show in a white suit

Fashion influencer and actress, Dela Seade is still in the limelight after contesting in the Miss Malaika pageant.

She looked class in an an-white suit styled with an emerald green colour turban and matching purse.

9. Beatrice stuns in black

The past delegate recreated this trendy look on the red carpet. A simple black dress with a thigh-high paired with big loop earrings. She styled her natural locks to match her heavy makeup for the red carpet-event.

Akua GMB and 7 other Ghana's Most Beautiful Queens who are successful entrepreneurs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about beauty queens are managing their successful businesses. Many young Ghanaian women now have the opportunity to become celebrities thanks to Media Generale's Ghana's Most Beautiful contest.

Some of the prizewinners who are still in the spotlight have succeeded in starting their own enterprises.

On October 9, 2022, the 2022 edition's grand finale will determine a new queen who would spearhead a new initiative for the nation.

Source: YEN.com.gh