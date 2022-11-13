Ghanaians Jubilate As First Muslim Zakiya Ahmed Is Crowned Miss Malaika 2022
- Zakiya Ahmed has made history as the first Muslim queen since Miss Malaika was established twenty years old
- The gorgeous style influencer won the emerald season of the prestigious beauty pageant
- Former beauty queens and some Ghanaians have congratulated the stunning new queen wishing her a successful reign
A beautiful Muslim student, Zakiya Ahmed won Miss Malaika 2022 in a fierce competition on November 12, 2022, at the Grand Arena.
Zakiya Ahmed is the first Muslim to wear the prestigious crown since the prestigious beauty pageant was introduced by Charter House in 2002.
The pageant has produced many celebrities including Berla Mundi, Naa Ashorkor, and Regina Van Helvet among others.
Some social media users on Facebook shared these comments.
Nana Asamoah Anotewa
Congratulations Zakia
I love your confidence and intelligence
Well deserved Queen Zakia
Comfort Odamptey
This year pageant is for the North side
Zakiya-Miss Malaika Ghana
Teiya- Ghana Most Beautiful
Congratulations girl
Gracekid Esther
Yes! You made it as I wished
congratulations Queen Zakiya
You are beautiful and exceptional
Allison Williams
I watched the show live from Freeport The Bahamas and I was amazed by the performance.. congratulations to Miss Malika emeralds 2022..
DJ Miracle
After your presentation girl...
I knew you'll win
Lailat Mohammed
Congratulations Dear❤️And Accept Mha Condolences May Dad Soul Rest In Peace
Sakina Jaafar
Congratulations beautiful queen , well deserved ❤️❤️
Some social media users on Instagram have also shared these comments
mbaliadumbuya
Wow congratulations o knew it for the start this girl is a star congratulations our queen
franklinashalom
Congratulations!!! You did so well!
__geek3030
I'm so happy it's you my dear, I Said it must be you or Adom my daughter, allahadulale.
lynar_lymar_
OMG I knew it .. I said she will win .. go girl finally a Muslim Queen
_mariam_suhri
Big congrats girl ❤️you made us proud
damphaadama
Congratulations queen zakiya
__lyrics.vibes__
Congratulations Queen , may bless your reign
Tung-Teiya wins Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tung-Teiya Dahamani who defeated Aikoadade and Aseiduaa to win Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022.
The beauty queen is the daughter of a Ghanaian politician and member of the Sixth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, representing the Tamale North Constituency in the Northern Region. He is a Muslim married with three children.
Teiya is a graduate of the University of Development Studies and a former Queen of the North beauty pageant winner.
