Zakiya Ahmed has made history as the first Muslim queen since Miss Malaika was established twenty years old

The gorgeous style influencer won the emerald season of the prestigious beauty pageant

Former beauty queens and some Ghanaians have congratulated the stunning new queen wishing her a successful reign

A beautiful Muslim student, Zakiya Ahmed won Miss Malaika 2022 in a fierce competition on November 12, 2022, at the Grand Arena.

Zakiya Ahmed is the first Muslim to wear the prestigious crown since the prestigious beauty pageant was introduced by Charter House in 2002.

The pageant has produced many celebrities including Berla Mundi, Naa Ashorkor, and Regina Van Helvet among others.

Miss Malaika 2022 winner Zakiya Ahmed looks stylish in this collage. Source@zakiyaahmed

Source: Instagram

Some social media users on Facebook shared these comments.

Nana Asamoah Anotewa

Congratulations Zakia

I love your confidence and intelligence

Well deserved Queen Zakia

Comfort Odamptey

This year pageant is for the North side

Zakiya-Miss Malaika Ghana

Teiya- Ghana Most Beautiful

Congratulations girl

Gracekid Esther

Yes! You made it as I wished

congratulations Queen Zakiya

You are beautiful and exceptional

Allison Williams

I watched the show live from Freeport The Bahamas and I was amazed by the performance.. congratulations to Miss Malika emeralds 2022..

DJ Miracle

After your presentation girl...

I knew you'll win

Lailat Mohammed

Congratulations Dear❤️And Accept Mha Condolences May Dad Soul Rest In Peace

Sakina Jaafar

Congratulations beautiful queen , well deserved ❤️❤️

Some social media users on Instagram have also shared these comments

mbaliadumbuya

Wow congratulations o knew it for the start this girl is a star congratulations our queen

franklinashalom

Congratulations!!! You did so well!

__geek3030

I'm so happy it's you my dear, I Said it must be you or Adom my daughter, allahadulale.

lynar_lymar_

OMG I knew it .. I said she will win .. go girl finally a Muslim Queen

_mariam_suhri

Big congrats girl ❤️you made us proud

damphaadama

Congratulations queen zakiya

__lyrics.vibes__

Congratulations Queen , may bless your reign

