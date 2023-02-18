Ghanaian celebrities Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, joselyn Dumas have been promoting the ghanaian movie industry since they hit the lime light

These award-wining celebrities have managed to stay relevant in the entertainment and fashion industry with their exceptional skills and unique fashion sense

Some of these gorgoeus style influencers were nominated for the maiden edition of theYEN entertainment awards

Instagram has become a popular social media platform for sharing reels, posts and stories with family, friends and followers worldwide.

Fella Makafui, Joselyn Dumas and Emelia Brobbey look stunning in their beautiful outfits. sources: @fellamakafui, @joselyndumas and @emeliabrobbey

Source: Instagram

Aside from promoting and updating their followers with n ws abo t their projects and crafts, celebrities use the platform to share tips about their daily and red- arpet ashion sense.

YEN.com.gh shares the list of 11 female celebrities with unmatched fashion sense and over one million followers on Instagram.

1. Jackie Appiah has 9.8 illion followers on Instagram

The award-winning actress Jackie Appiah loves to dress down stylishly in two-piece outfits always styled with a designer bag and shoes.

2. Yvonne Nelson has 7.3 million followers on Instagram

The actress Yvonne Ne son is the go-to celebrity for daily style inspiration for casual date nights. Occasionally, the serial entrepreneur rocks Afric n print dresses and her expensive sandals and pumps.

3. Juliet Ibrahim has 7.3 million followers

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has become one of the outstanding celebrity models for Ghanaian and Nigerian fashion brands. She looks stunning in bespoke outfits at various star-studded events.

4. Nana Ama McBrown has 5.1 mi ion followers on Instagram

The 45-year-old television host, Nana Ama McBrown, , always steps out in style. Felicity Ama Agyemang's glam team is doing a fantastic job sourcing the best outfits to make her go viral with her looks.

5. Hajia 4Reall has 4.2 million llowers on Instagram

Hajia 4Reall is a top socialite and trendsetter. She is living the best celebrity lifestyle with her display of wealth and designer brands online.

6. Emelia Brobbey has 4.1 million followers on Instagram

Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey loves to keep it simple and classy. She loves flaunting her designer bags as she models in trendy outfits for various boutiques in the Ashanti Reg on of Ghana.

7. Fella Makafui has 4.1 million followers on Instagram

The beauty entrepre eu Fell Makafui is the queen of effortlessly chic street styles. She has a signature hairstyle which matches all her stunning looks.

8. Yvonne Okoro has 3.2 million followers on Instagram

The award-winning actress Yvonne Okoro has the best costumes on every movie setThe eloquent and talented diva never disappoints with her hairstyles and face beat.

9. Berla Mund has 3. million followers on Instagram

Media personality Berla Mundi is the queen ofred carpet-styles. The event and morning show host captivated her fans with her alluring looks.

10. Joselyn Dumas has 3 million followers on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas is a talented celebrity muse who impresses with her looks at all events. She is one of the top faces we see in local and international lifestyle magazines.

11. Lydia Forson has 2. 9 million followers on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has a daring fashion sense. She slays in perfect outfits and always goes viral with her breathtaking looks.

12. Naa Ashorkor has 2.3 million followers on Instagram

The media personality Naa Ashorkor Doku has become the face of theatre arts in Ghana as she always receives standing ovation after every stage drama. She looks elegant in her corporate outfits to host her radio shows.

