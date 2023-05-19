In a spectacular exhibition of African talent and cultural splendour, the highly anticipated 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) got underway on May 18, 2023

Top actors and industry players in the movie industry looked breathtaking on the red carpet

The event in Lagos was changed into a joyous celebration of beauty and culture.

The ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards kickstarted Thursday night in Lagos with a display of culture and traditions.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks classy in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked ethereal in a kente dress designed by talented female designer Yoli Koomson for the star-studded event.

The style icon flaunted her cleavage in a deep-plunge neckline dress that accentuated her curves. She wore flawless makeup and a charming frontal hairstyle for the red carpet-event.

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has reacted to Jackie Appiah's stunning kente look

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's elegant look at the cultural-themed event.

Nadia Buari stated:

Gorgeous

anitaokorieadd

This is absolutely stunning

chichi Yakubu stated:

This is gorgeous… it’s giving rich culture vibes

Sylvia Nduka stated:

Stunning!!

angme_irene stated:

This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

yoli_koomson stated:

You look Beautiful, Jackie thanks for choosing @yoli_koomson ❤️

Check out Jackie Appiah's photo below;

