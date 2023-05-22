Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has gone viral after rocking a revealing dress to a private screening of her new series

The style icon looked gorgeous in the sleeveless black top and floor-length designer skirt for the star-studded event

Many social media users have shared mixed reactions to the trending videos shared on Instagram

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Fella Makafui looked fabulous as she stepped out in a revealing outfit for the private screening of her latest series.

Award-winning Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, real name Charles Nii Armah and Samuel Adu Frimpong was among the cast for the series, Serwaa.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui looks elegant with or without makeup. Photo credit: @ghkwaku @fellamakafui

The style icon wore a sleeveless see-through crop top with a floral design overlay. She paired it with a blue thigh-high skirt with pink ruffles.

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal flaunted her thighs in the trending videos on Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku.

Watch a snippet of the series below;

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's fashionable look at the star-studded event

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media users' reactions below;

yvana_ugo stated:

Nice body, zero fashion sense

fafasylvia stated:

She is so pretty. And that smile is gorgeous.❤️❤️❤️

Tilly devon stated:

Her brain is fetching her money, and you, with your 2ghc bundle that nobody knows you are talking about dressing, continue

Kwesi was born Sunday stated:

The dress is not nice, but u guys can’t say it

hajiaofficial stated:

Fella, work on your dressing,aaah, you have a nice body, but you always wearing borla goodsthis dressing is not eii. Should we run anaa?

Addy serb stated:

Mesee needs to work on her dressing paa

Adwoa. Morgan stated:

Dressing ben ni

nana_kwabena_takyi stated:

Ataa de3 no 3twi f)m

bestfrom_mina

Beautiful body, and you dress like this? Wei

Watch the video below;

