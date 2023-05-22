“Nice Body But Zero Fashion Sense”: Fella Makafui Slays In Floral Crop Top And Thigh-High Dress With Ruffles
- Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has gone viral after rocking a revealing dress to a private screening of her new series
- The style icon looked gorgeous in the sleeveless black top and floor-length designer skirt for the star-studded event
- Many social media users have shared mixed reactions to the trending videos shared on Instagram
Ghanaian actress and movie producer Fella Makafui looked fabulous as she stepped out in a revealing outfit for the private screening of her latest series.
Award-winning Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, real name Charles Nii Armah and Samuel Adu Frimpong was among the cast for the series, Serwaa.
The style icon wore a sleeveless see-through crop top with a floral design overlay. She paired it with a blue thigh-high skirt with pink ruffles.
The beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal flaunted her thighs in the trending videos on Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku.
Watch a snippet of the series below;
Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's fashionable look at the star-studded event
YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media users' reactions below;
yvana_ugo stated:
Nice body, zero fashion sense
fafasylvia stated:
She is so pretty. And that smile is gorgeous.❤️❤️❤️
Tilly devon stated:
Her brain is fetching her money, and you, with your 2ghc bundle that nobody knows you are talking about dressing, continue
Kwesi was born Sunday stated:
The dress is not nice, but u guys can’t say it
hajiaofficial stated:
Fella, work on your dressing,aaah, you have a nice body, but you always wearing borla goodsthis dressing is not eii. Should we run anaa?
Addy serb stated:
Mesee needs to work on her dressing paa
Adwoa. Morgan stated:
Dressing ben ni
nana_kwabena_takyi stated:
Ataa de3 no 3twi f)m
bestfrom_mina
Beautiful body, and you dress like this? Wei
Watch the video below;
